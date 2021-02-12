Berlinale-Bound ‘All Eyes Off Me’ Nabbed by Best Friend Forever for World Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“All Eyes Off Me,” Hadas Ben Aroya’s drama which will world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been acquired by Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever for international sales.

Set to bow in the Panorama section, “All Eyes Off Me” takes place in contemporary Tel Aviv and weaves three stories portraying Tel Aviv’s youth. The plot revolves around Danny who is searching for Max at a party to tell him that she’s pregnant with his child. But Max just started a new relationship with the wild Avishag, who actually has someone else in mind.

The cast of fresh faces and up-and-comers includes Elisheva Weil (“Just For Today”), Leib Lev Levin (“Blackspace”), Yoav Hait and Hadar Katz.

“We fell in love with the film, how it manages to create the portrait of a fascinating woman through the eyes of three different point of view,” said Martin Gondre and Charles Bin, Best Friend Forever co-founders. “While discovering her, we come to understand the world of a generation that is totally lost,” added the pair.

Produced by Ben Aroya and Maayan Eden, All Eyes Off Me” marks the filmmaker’s sophomore outing. Ben Aroya made her debut with “People That Are Not Me” which screened at Locarno in 2016. The movie was commercially successful in Israel and went on to travel to several territories, including in the U.S. and France.

Best Friend Forever’s Berlinale line-up also includes “Souad” by Ayten Amin, which was part of Cannes 2020’s official selection and is also playing in the Panorama section at Berlin.

The company’s slate for the European Film Market includes Lenny and Harpo Guit’s “Mother Schmuckers” which just premiered in Sundance Midnight, “I Comete – A Corsican Summer” which won the Special Jury Award at Rotterdam, Kamir Aïnouz’s Honey Cigar” which opened Venice Days, and Bruce LaBruce’s “Saint-Narcisse.” The company launched in 2019 and is a sister company of the Paris-based banner Indie Sales.