Berlinale’s Golden Bear Goes to ‘Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn’

Romanian director Radu Jude’s irreverent contemporary satire “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” has won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear for best film.

The jury said the film has that “rare and essential quality of a lasting art work. It captures on screen the very content and essence, the mind and body, the values and the raw flesh of our present moment in time. Of this very moment of human existence.”

Hungary’s Dénes Nagy won the Silver Bear for best director for World War II drama “Natural Light.” The jury said of the film: “Appalling and beautifully shot, mesmerising images, remarkable direction and a masterful control of every aspect of the craft of filmmaking, a narration that transcends its historical context. A portrait of war in which the observant gaze of the director reminds us again of the need to choose between passivity and taking individual responsibility.”

The Silver Bear grand jury prize was won by Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,” while the Silver Bear jury prize went to Maria Speth’s “Mr Bachmann and His Class.”

The Silver Bear for leading performance went to Maren Eggert in “I’m Your Man” by Maria Schrader, and the Silver Bear for supporting performance was won by Lilla Kizlinger in “Forest – I See You Everywhere” by Bence Fliegauf.

Hong Sangsoo won the Silver Bear for screenplay for “Introduction.”

The Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution went to Yibrán Asuad for the editing of “A Cop Movie,” directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios.

The international jury, made up of former Golden Bear winners, was comprised of Mohammad Rasoulof from Iran, Nadav Lapid from Israel, Adina Pintilie from Romania, Ildikó Enyedi from Hungary, Gianfranco Rosi from Italy and Jasmila Žbanić from Jasmila Zbanic from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The hybrid festival and the accompanying European Film Market, which took place March 1-5, was industry focused. An audience facing festival will take place June 9-20, pandemic permitting.