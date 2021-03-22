Berlin Prizewinner ‘The Girl and the Spider’ Finds U.S. Distribution With Cinema Guild (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Guild has acquired North American rights to Ramon Zürcher and Silvan Zürcher’s “The Girl and the Spider,” which world premiered at the Berlinale in the Encounters section, and won best director.

“The Girl and the Spider” was co-written and directed by Ramon Zürcher, and written and produced by Silvan Zürcher. It marks the Swiss brothers’ follow-up to their critically acclaimed feature debut “The Strange Little Cat,” which won the FIPRESCI prize at Berlin in 2013.

Like “The Strange Little Cat,” “The Girl and the Spider” explores human togetherness, the need for closeness and the pain of separation through the story of two roommates. The film revolves around Lisa (Liliane Amuat), who is moving out of the apartment she shared with Mara (Henriette Confurius), and is set within the two apartments, the one Lisa and Mara shared and the new one Lisa is moving into.

“We had high hopes for the Zürcher brothers’ follow-up to their first feature and ‘The Girl and the Spider’ defied our expectations as it exceeded them,” said Cinema Guild president Peter Kelly.

“Ramon and Silvan are formidable filmmaking talents and we’re looking forward to sharing their incredible film with audiences,” said Kelly.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Kelly of Cinema Guild with Sebastien Chesneau of Cercamon, which represents “The Girl and the Spider” in international markets.

Cinema Guild specializes in world cinema, independent films and documentaries. The company’s slate of upcoming releases include Kazik Radwanski’s “Anne at 13,000 ft,” Hong Sangsoo’s “The Woman Who Ran” and Matías Piñeiro’s “Isabella.” Recent releases include Bas Devos’ “Ghost Tropic.”