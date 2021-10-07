Berlin Film Festival 2022 Edition Set as In-Person Event, Dates Revealed

After a pandemic affected hybrid version this year, the Berlin Film Festival will return to being an in-person event in 2022, festival organizers revealed on Thursday.

The 72nd edition of the festival will take place from Feb. 10-20, 2022 as an in-person event. Parallel events, the European Film Market (Feb. 10-17), the Berlinale Co-Production Market (Feb. 12-16), Berlinale Talents (Feb. 12-17) and the World Cinema Fund will focus on on-site offerings and will also provide online formats.

In addition, the Berlinale Series Market (Feb. 14-16) will host a selection of market screenings and a conference discussing high-end series.

“We’re very pleased to bring the festival back to the big screen in February: with a multifaceted program, the red carpet, stars and the amazing Berlinale audiences,” said Berlinale festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “The need for a physical festival experience and face-to-face encounters is strongly evident in both the industry and the public. The experiences of the last months have shown that on-location events can take place safely and successfully, and how important they are for dialogue and exchange.”

More information on COVID regulations and on the online ticketing process will be announced in the first half of November.

The main festival venue will once again be the Berlinale Palast at Potsdamer Platz, where other festival cinemas are located. As in past years, the Berlinale will also present films at numerous cinemas city-wide.

The World Cinema Fund Day, for which the date is to be confirmed, is planned as a hybrid event during the 2022 festival.

Several of the festival events will be augmented with live streams and interactive formats.