Berlin Film Festival: Live Summer Event in Question, Final Decision Coming in May

Berlin Film Festival organizers have said that staging their planned June event is proving to be a “bigger challenge” given a recent update to the Infection Protection Act.

A statement from the festival on Wednesday said: “The festival directors are currently in contact with the authorities to determine the next steps for an all-outdoor event. The Berlinale also wants to explore the possibility of a pilot cultural event with mandatory testing. A final decision regarding the Summer Special will be made beginning of May. Everyone’s health and curbing the development of the pandemic is, of course, the top priority when making any considerations.”

