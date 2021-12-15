Berlin Reveals First Titles for 2022 Edition From Panorama and Generation Sections

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed several titles across various programs for the 2022 edition of the festival.

Women directors account for seven of the 13 titles revealed so far in the Panorama section, including U.S. filmmaker Nina Menkes’ “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power,” emerging German director Annika Pinske’s debut feature “Alle reden übers Wetter” (“Talking About the Weather”), and Maryna Er Gorbach’s Ukrainian war drama “Klondike.”

“The films confirmed so far herald a contemporary, unsparing but also conciliatory cinema in the 2022 Panorama,” said section head Michael Stütz.

Panorama titles are below, with synopses provided by the festival. Organizers have said the event will go ahead as an in-person event from Feb. 10-20.

Berlin Panorama 2022 Selections

“Alle reden übers Wetter” (“Talking About the Weather”)

Germany

by Annika Pinske

with Anne Schäfer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Judith Hofmann, Marcel Kohler, Max Riemelt

World premiere / Debut film

Clara, 39, is taking a PhD in philosophy in Berlin. When she visits provincial Mecklenburg-Vorpommern for her mother’s birthday party, she realises how far she has moved away from her roots in her search for a self-determined life.

“The Apartment with Two Women”

Republic of Korea

by Kim Se-in

with Im Jee-ho, Yang Mal-bok

International premiere / Debut film

A family argument escalates and Su-kyung hits her daughter Yi-jung with her car. Just an accident, she claims. Malicious intent, contradicts her daughter. Her rebellion marks the beginning of an arduous process for both women to cut the cord.

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

USA

by Nina Menkes

with Julie Dash, Charlyne Yi, Joey Soloway, Rosanna Arquette, Eliza Hittman

International premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Using examples from over 120 years of film history, Nina Menkes explores the male gaze in cinema: to what extent is the objectification and sexualisation of the female body ingrained in film language? And what impact does this have on society?

“Calcinculo” (“Swing Ride”)

Italy / Switzerland

by Chiara Bellosi

with Gaia Di Pietro, Andrea Carpenzano

World premiere

When a fairground sets up outside her window, 15-year-old Benedetta meets Amanda who defies gender norms – and not just that. Fascinated, the two grow closer. A coming-of-age film about an unusual friendship and the experience of empowerment.

“Dreaming Walls”

Belgium / France / USA / Netherlands / Sweden

by Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

The end of an eight-year upmarket renovation of the legendary Chelsea Hotel is partly longed for and partly dreaded by the artists who still live there. The film grants us access to their apartments and interweaves the past with the present.

“Klondike”

Ukraine / Turkey

by Maryna Er Gorbach

with Oxana Cherkashyna, Sergiy Shadrin, Oleg Scherbina

It is July 2014. There is a wall missing in Irka and Tolik’s house – a casualty of the hostilities on the Russian-Ukrainian border. But even when the MH17 passenger jet is shot down nearby, pregnant Irka still wants to stay put in her home.

“A Love Song”

USA

by Max Walker-Silverman

with Dale Dickey, Wes Studi

International premiere / debut film

Faye is camping by a lake in the vast expanse of the American mountains in order to meet her childhood sweetheart Lito after decades apart. A musical and visually stunning film about remembering and the love for that which no longer exists.

“Myanmar Diaries”

Netherlands / Myanmar / Norway

by The Myanmar Film Collective

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

How does it feel to be forgotten by the world? After the military coup in February 2021, these film diaries of young opposition activists in Myanmar use the cinema screen to communicate with the world in a different way than allowed TV news.

“Nel mio nome” (“Into My Name”)

Italy

by Nicolò Bassetti

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Nic, Leo, Andrea and Raff determine their own gender identities. Each of their gender biographies is different, but the societal barriers to their social, physical and legal changes are the same. Together they are strong.

“Nelly & Nadine”

Sweden

by Magnus Gertten

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Nelly and Nadine meet in Ravensbrück concentration camp. They spend the rest of their lives together. Decades later, Nelly’s granddaughter goes in search of clues. A poignant film about a love story and the need for individual and collective remembrance.

“Nous, Étudiants!” (“We, Students!”)

Central African Republic / France / Democratic Republic of the Congo / Saudi Arabia

by Rafiki Fariala

World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente

The filmmaker turns the camera on himself and his friends, capturing their everyday life as students of Bangui University. At once clear-eyed and poetic, they share their thoughts about their future in the Central African Republic.

“Ta farda” (“Until Tomorrow”)

Iran / France / Qatar

by Ali Asgari

with Sadaf Asgari, Ghazal Shojaei, Babak Karimi, Amirreza Ranjbaran, Nahal Dashti, Mohammad Heidari

World premiere

Student Fereshteh has to hide her illegitimate baby for one night from her parents who turn up for a surprise visit. Her friend Atefeh helps her. They embark on an odyssey through Tehran during which they must carefully weigh up who their allies are.

“Taurus”

USA

by Tim Sutton

with Colson Baker, Megan Fox, Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Lil Tjay

World premiere

Self-destructive rap musician Cole meanders through a toxic mix of numbness, narcissism and alienation. This radical portrait of a broken man eschews clichés and psychological interpretations.