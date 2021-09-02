Benedict Cumberbatch-Claire Foy Starrer ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’: First Clip of Studiocanal, Amazon Studios Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal and Amazon Studios have unveiled the first clip and still of “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” Will Sharpe’s anticipated film about the eccentric British artist played by Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”), ahead of the movie’s world premiere at Telluride. Film4, Shoebox, SunnyMarch back the film along with Studiocanal and Amazon Studios.

Spanning the late 1800s through to the 1930s, the movie tells the true story of Wain, who was famous for his distinctive paintings of cats, and portrays his close relationship with his wife Emily Richardson, played by Claire Foy, the BAFTA-nominated actor of “The Crown.”

The clip debut gives audiences a first glimpse of Cumberbatch as Wain, “whose fascination with the mysteries of the world is both complicated and deepened when he meets the love of his life Emily,” says Sharpe. Wain’s wife was a driving force behind his art as well as a source of inspiration.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble supporting cast including Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”), Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Sharon Rooney (“My Mad Fat Diary”), Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”), Hayley Squires (“I, Daniel Blake”), Stacy Martin (“Vox Lux”), Phoebe Nicholls (“The Elephant Man”), Adeel Akhtar (“The Big Sick”), Asim Chaudhry (“People Just Do Nothing”), Richard Ayoade (“The Souvenir”) and Julian Barratt (“Mindhorn”) and Sophia di Martino (“Loki”). As previously announced, Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”, “Free Guy”), Nick Cave (“20,000 Days on Earth”) and Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) also appear in the film, with Colman narrating.

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” will go on to have its Canadian premiere at Toronto on September 11, following its world premiere at Telluride. Amazon Studios will release the film theatrically and on Prime Video later this year, with Studiocanal releasing the film in theaters across their territories, U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand early in 2022.

The movie is written by Simon Stephenson (“Luca,” “Paddington 2”) and Will Sharpe, based on a story by Simon Stephenson. Shoebox Films and SunnyMarch produced “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” which was financed by Studiocanal and Film4. Studiocanal sold the film worldwide.