Bendita Film Sales Nabs ‘The Saint of the Impossible,’ Launches Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s Bendita Film Sales has picked up worldwide sales rights to coming-of-age drama “The Saint of the Impossible,” the feature debut of Swiss director Marc Wilkins. Variety has had exclusive access to the film’s trailer.

Based on a novel by Dutch writer and New York Times contributor Arnon Grunberg, “Saint” toplines Peru’s Magaly Solier (“The Milk of Sorrow”) and Tara Thaller, star of HBO’s Croatian TV drama “Success.”

Set in New York City, the story, that takes in a murder and a police raid, focuses on teenage twins Paul and Tito, virgins and illegal immigrants that believe adulthood will cure all their woes.

As Raffaella (Solier), the twins’ mother, loses herself to a Swiss pulp fiction novelist that promises stability and a future, the boys fall in love with fierce Croatian girl Kristin (Thaller).

Raffaella must piece together her sons’ secret romantic life, in order to find what happened to them. However, hope proves a trap, and Paul and Tito soon face looming deportation looms.

“It is a story that touches us all, we are all immigrants. From my own experience, if you decide something, do it well, and think about the future of your children,” Solier stated after the film’s premiere at the 2020 São Paulo Intl. Film Festival edition last October.

According to Bendita Film Sales CEO Luis Renart, “This is a bittersweet but uplifting deconstruction of the American Dream, a coming-of-age drama with touches of a thriller set in the context of New York’s ‘invisible’ immigration.”

“We believe it can find a good reception in North American and Latin American markets, as well as key European territories,” he added.

“The Saint of the Impossible” is produced by Joël Jent (“Iraqi Odyssey”) at Zurich’s Dschoint Ventschr Filmproduktion. Jent also produced Marc Wilkins’ “Bon Voyage,” which was selected for the shortlist of the 2016 short film Oscars and won more than 40 international awards.

Tenerife-based Bendita Films plans to carry out several market projections of “Saint” at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

“This is a difficult time for indie cinema’s international distribution, but we are convinced that the film can resonate with a wide international audience eager for stories that honestly but also optimistically address some of the most important challenges of our society,” Renart said.