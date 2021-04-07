‘Ballad of a White Cow’ Producer Gholamreza Moosavi in Intensive Care in Iran Due to COVID-19

Prominent Iranian producer Gholamreza Moosavi, whose latest film is Berlin standout “Ballad of a White Cow,” has been hospitalized in Tehran due to COVID-19, London-based Iran International TV has reported.

Moosavi, 69, who is president of Iran’s film producers’ union and also heads Film Iran, which is the country’s largest domestic distributor, is in an intensive care unit of Tehran’s private Nikan Hospital due to coronavirus, Iran International said in a statement.

Last month French distributor Totem Films sold “Ballad of a White Cow” – the Berlin competition title co-directed by Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam about a woman’s struggle for justice, recognition and independence in today’s Tehran – to a slew of European territories. The pic was produced by Moosavi and French producer Etienne de Ricaud.

Moosavi’s other producer credits comprise social dramas “Hatred,” directed by Reza Dormishain, which went to several international festivals; “Last Theft” by Pedram Alizadeh; and “I Am a Mother” by Fereydoun Jeyrani.