BAFTA Film Awards 2021: Night 2 – Live Updates

The second night of the BAFTAs, featuring the main film prizes, are underway. Please check this page for live updates of the winners and commentary about the awards.

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne kicked off tonight’s BAFTAs with a real-time AR performance. The awards briefly paid tribute to Prince Philip, who was the organization’s first president, before getting right into the first award of the night.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was at London’s Royal Albert Hall to present the best animated film prize. “Animated film characters have had a great year — no social distancing, no quarantine. It’s a great time to be a cartoon,” she joked. “Soul” won the award, besting “Onward” and “Wolfwalkers.”

Anna Kendrick was the first BAFTA presenter on hand in Los Angeles, and gave the best adapted screenplay prize to “The Father’s” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.

The best editing award went to “Sound of Metal,” with Mikkel E. G. Nielsen picking up the prize.

Presenting best film not in the English language was “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal in London. Winning the award was Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” representing Denmark.

“I had a suspicion you Brits might like a film about drinking,” quipped director Vinterberg, who dedicated the film to his late daughter Ida.

The BAFTA for best cinematography went to Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland.”

“Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn triumphed with the best supporting actress BAFTA, delivering what’s been the most candid acceptance speech of the evening so far.

First expressing her condolences for the death of Prince Philip, she continued, “Thank you so much for the award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people. I am very happy. Thank you very much.”

Winning best original screenplay was Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.”

Cynthia Erivo was in London to present best supporting actor, which was awarded to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The BAFTA for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer went to Remi Weekes for “His House.”

“This is for the immigrants, migrants and asylum seekers — the Black, Brown and Queer people who have nurtured me and lifted me up in my life. I look forward to doing the same in return,” said Weekes.

The best documentary prize went to “My Octopus Teacher.” Accepting the award was co-director Pippa Ehrlich, who said the team had walked a “really long road together” before thanking the special “little octopus” at the center of the film.

Picking up the BAFTA for best original score was “Soul,” with its second win of the night. Atticus Ross was on hand to accept the golden mask, noting that the “message of ‘Soul’ is to embrace the moment.”

Winning the outstanding British film prize, a crowded category of 10 films, was “Promising Young Woman.” Director Emerald Fennell said everyone working on the film did so “for a packet of crisps.” “I want to go to all of your houses and kiss you, which I’m not allowed to do, for various reasons,” she joked.

The publicly voted EE Rising Star Award — whose previous recipients include the likes of John Boyega, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright and Michael Ward — went to “Rocks” breakout Bukky Bakray.

Speaking in a press conference following her win, Bakray reflected on what she hopes audiences take away from the film, which is on Netflix.

“I hope that viewers see the beauty in the mundane experience, see the beauty in life, in human beings as people,” said Bakray. “I think when you look at a ‘Rocks’ narrative, it’s not flashy, it’s not crazy, there’s no guns, there’s no stunts. Even though I love films that have that, this film is minimalist. it really focuses on life and human nature and humanity. By them seeing the beauty in ‘Rocks’ through our gaze, they can see the beauty in their own lives and know you don’t have to be on Wikipedia to be significant.”

The BAFTA Fellowship, the organization’s highest honor, was presented by “The Undoing” star Hugh Grant to Ang Lee.

“It’s not just the critics who adore him or the film festival juries; if he were actually to wear the laurels and garlands awarded to him at Cannes, Venice and Berlin, he’d basically be a hedge,” joked Grant.

“‘Sense and Sensibility’ was like a second education to me. I could only communicate in short sentences…My British colleagues were super patient and kind to me,” said Lee, reflecting on his filmmaking in the U.K. “After ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ I dared to venture into other types of movies.”

Winning best director was “Nomadland” helmer Chloé Zhao.

The BAFTA for best actor was presented by “Judy” star Renee Zelwegger to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.” Unavailable to accept the prize — though he later turned up to the winners’ press conference — director Florian Zeller accepted in Hopkins’ place.

Meanwhile, “Nomadland” star Frances McDormand won best actress.

Finally, the BAFTA for best film also went to Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which has picked up four wins in total — the biggest haul of this year’s film awards.

The 2021 event marks a historic turning point for the BAFTAs. They are the first edition to take place since the organization’s groundbreaking diversity review, which was carried out following last year’s #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.

There’s been no shortage of drama leading up to this evening, with BAFTA president Prince William, who was set to appear on both nights of the awards, dropping out following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Saturday’s broadcast of the craft prizes was also delayed by an hour to accommodate schedule changes from the BBC’s coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The BAFTAs normally take place on just one night, but were split up this year over the weekend. Saturday’s craft awards saw “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” pick up two prizes — best costume design and make-up and hair — while “Mank,” “Tenet,” “Rocks” and “Sound of Metal” walked away with one award each.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary host tonight’s awards, which are broadcast on BBC One. They will be joined by a small group of presenters at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as additional presenters joining virtually from Los Angeles. All nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience. A total of 17 awards will be announced, including the public-voted EE Rising Star Award and the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest honor, which is being awarded to director Ang Lee.

Going into the main film awards tonight, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” lead the nominations. On Saturday, “Nomadland” was nominated for best sound, but lost out to “Sound of Metal”; meanwhile, “Rocks” won best casting.

“Nomadland” is nominated for best film as well as best director, in addition to nominations in the adapted screenplay, leading actress, cinematography and editing categories.

Meanwhile, “Rocks” is up for outstanding British film, as well as outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. The film is also nominated for best director, original screenplay, leading actress and supporting actress.

Other films with multiple nominations include “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman,” “The Dig” and “The Mauritanian.”

