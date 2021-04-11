BAFTA Film Awards 2021: Night 2 – Live Updates

The second night of the BAFTAs, featuring the main film prizes, are underway. Please check this page for live updates of the winners and commentary about the awards.
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne kicked off tonight’s BAFTAs with a real-time AR performance. The awards briefly paid tribute to Prince Philip, who was the organization’s first president, before getting right into the first award of the night.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was at London’s Royal Albert Hall to present the best animated film prize. “Animated film characters have had a great year — no social distancing, no quarantine. It’s a great time to be a cartoon,” she joked. “Soul” won the award, besting “Onward” and “Wolfwalkers.”
Anna Kendrick was the first BAFTA presenter on hand in Los Angeles, and gave the best adapted screenplay prize to “The Father’s” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.
The best editing award went to “Sound of Metal,” with Mikkel E. G. Nielsen picking up the prize.
Presenting best film not in the English language was “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal in London. Winning the award was Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” representing Denmark.
“I had a suspicion you Brits might like a film about drinking,” quipped director Vinterberg, who dedicated the film to his late daughter Ida.
The BAFTA for best cinematography went to Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland.”
“Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn triumphed with the best supporting actress BAFTA, delivering what’s been the most candid acceptance speech of the evening so far.
First expressing her condolences for the death of Prince Philip, she continued, “Thank you so much for the award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people. I am very happy. Thank you very much.”
Winning best original screenplay was Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.”
Cynthia Erivo was in London to present best supporting actor, which was awarded to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
The BAFTA for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer went to Remi Weekes for “His House.”
“This is for the immigrants, migrants and asylum seekers — the Black, Brown and Queer people who have nurtured me and lifted me up in my life. I look forward to doing the same in return,” said Weekes.
The best documentary prize went to “My Octopus Teacher.” Accepting the award was co-director Pippa Ehrlich, who said the team had walked a “really long road together” before thanking the special “little octopus” at the center of the film.
Picking up the BAFTA for best original score was “Soul,” with its second win of the night. Atticus Ross was on hand to accept the golden mask, noting that the “message of ‘Soul’ is to embrace the moment.”
Winning the outstanding British film prize, a crowded category of 10 films, was “Promising Young Woman.” Director Emerald Fennell said everyone working on the film did so “for a packet of crisps.” “I want to go to all of your houses and kiss you, which I’m not allowed to do, for various reasons,” she joked.
The publicly voted EE Rising Star Award — whose previous recipients include the likes of John Boyega, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright and Michael Ward — went to “Rocks” breakout Bukky Bakray.
Speaking in a press conference following her win, Bakray reflected on what she hopes audiences take away from the film, which is on Netflix.
“I hope that viewers see the beauty in the mundane experience, see the beauty in life, in human beings as people,” said Bakray. “I think when you look at a ‘Rocks’ narrative, it’s not flashy, it’s not crazy, there’s no guns, there’s no stunts. Even though I love films that have that, this film is minimalist. it really focuses on life and human nature and humanity. By them seeing the beauty in ‘Rocks’ through our gaze, they can see the beauty in their own lives and know you don’t have to be on Wikipedia to be significant.”
The BAFTA Fellowship, the organization’s highest honor, was presented by “The Undoing” star Hugh Grant to Ang Lee.
“It’s not just the critics who adore him or the film festival juries; if he were actually to wear the laurels and garlands awarded to him at Cannes, Venice and Berlin, he’d basically be a hedge,” joked Grant.
“‘Sense and Sensibility’ was like a second education to me. I could only communicate in short sentences…My British colleagues were super patient and kind to me,” said Lee, reflecting on his filmmaking in the U.K. “After ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ I dared to venture into other types of movies.”
Winning best director was “Nomadland” helmer Chloé Zhao.
The BAFTA for best actor was presented by “Judy” star Renee Zelwegger to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.” Unavailable to accept the prize — though he later turned up to the winners’ press conference — director Florian Zeller accepted in Hopkins’ place.
Meanwhile, “Nomadland” star Frances McDormand won best actress.
Finally, the BAFTA for best film also went to Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which has picked up four wins in total — the biggest haul of this year’s film awards.
The 2021 event marks a historic turning point for the BAFTAs. They are the first edition to take place since the organization’s groundbreaking diversity review, which was carried out following last year’s #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.
There’s been no shortage of drama leading up to this evening, with BAFTA president Prince William, who was set to appear on both nights of the awards, dropping out following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Saturday’s broadcast of the craft prizes was also delayed by an hour to accommodate schedule changes from the BBC’s coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh.
The BAFTAs normally take place on just one night, but were split up this year over the weekend. Saturday’s craft awards saw “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” pick up two prizes — best costume design and make-up and hair — while “Mank,” “Tenet,” “Rocks” and “Sound of Metal” walked away with one award each.
Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary host tonight’s awards, which are broadcast on BBC One. They will be joined by a small group of presenters at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as additional presenters joining virtually from Los Angeles. All nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience. A total of 17 awards will be announced, including the public-voted EE Rising Star Award and the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest honor, which is being awarded to director Ang Lee.
Going into the main film awards tonight, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” lead the nominations. On Saturday, “Nomadland” was nominated for best sound, but lost out to “Sound of Metal”; meanwhile, “Rocks” won best casting.
“Nomadland” is nominated for best film as well as best director, in addition to nominations in the adapted screenplay, leading actress, cinematography and editing categories.
Meanwhile, “Rocks” is up for outstanding British film, as well as outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. The film is also nominated for best director, original screenplay, leading actress and supporting actress.
Other films with multiple nominations include “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman,” “The Dig” and “The Mauritanian.”
Below are the nominees. Winners will be bolded as the ceremony progresses:
BEST FILM
*WINNER* NOMADLAND
Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
THE FATHER
Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
THE MAURITANIAN
TBC
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Stuart Besser, Marc Platt
LEADING ACTRESS
*WINNER* FRANCES McDORMAND
Nomadland
BUKKY BAKRAY
Rocks
RADHA BLANK
The Forty-Year-Old Version
VANESSA KIRBY
Pieces of a Woman
WUNMI MOSAKU
His House
ALFRE WOODARD
Clemency
LEADING ACTOR
*WINNER* ANTHONY HOPKINS
The Father
RIZ AHMED
Sound of Metal
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
ADARSH GOURAV
The White Tiger
MADS MIKKELSEN
Another Round
TAHAR RAHIM
The Mauritanian
DIRECTOR
*WINNER* NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao
ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg
BABYTEETH
Shannon Murphy
MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung
QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbanić
ROCKS
Sarah Gavron
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
*WINNER* PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
CALM WITH HORSES
Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
THE DIG
Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini
THE FATHER
Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton
HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee
LIMBO
Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont
THE MAURITANIAN
Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
MOGUL MOWGLI
Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee
ROCKS
Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
ORIGINAL SCORE
*WINNER* SOUL
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
MANK
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
MINARI
Emile Mosseri
NEWS OF THE WORLD
James Newton Howard
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Anthony Willis
DOCUMENTARY
*WINNER* MY OCTOPUS TEACHER
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
COLLECTIVE
Alexander Nanau
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET
Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey
THE DISSIDENT
Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen
THE SOCIAL DILEMMA
Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
*WINNER* HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
LIMBO
Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
MOFFIE
Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
SAINT MAUD
Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
SUPPORTING ACTOR
*WINNER* DANIEL KALUUYA
Judas and the Black Messiah
BARRY KEOGHAN
Calm With Horses
ALAN KIM
Minari
LESLIE ODOM JR.
One Night in Miami…
CLARKE PETERS
Da 5 Bloods
PAUL RACI
Sound of Metal
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
*WINNER* PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell
ANOTHER ROUND
Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
MANK
Jack Fincher
ROCKS
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Aaron Sorkin
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
*WINNER* YUH-JUNG YOUN
Minari
NIAMH ALGAR
Calm With Horses
KOSAR ALI
Rocks
MARIA BAKALOVA
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
DOMINIQUE FISHBACK
Judas and the Black Messiah
ASHLEY MADEKWE
County Lines
CINEMATOGRAPHY
*WINNER* NOMADLAND
Joshua James Richards
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Sean Bobbitt
MANK
Erik Messerschmidt
THE MAURITANIAN
Alwin H. Küchler
NEWS OF THE WORLD
Dariusz Wolski
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
*WINNER* ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
DEAR COMRADES!
Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov
LES MISÉRABLES
Ladj Ly
MINARI
Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
QUO VADIS, AIDA?
Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
EDITING
*WINNER* SOUND OF METAL
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
THE FATHER
Yorgos Lamprinos
NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Frédéric Thoraval
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Alan Baumgarten
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
*WINNER* THE FATHER
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
THE DIG
Moira Buffini
THE MAURITANIAN
Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao
THE WHITE TIGER
Ramin Bahrani
ANIMATED FILM
*WINNER* SOUL
Pete Docter, Dana Murray
ONWARD
Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
WOLFWALKERS
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young