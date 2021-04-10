BAFTA Film Awards 2021: Night 1 – Live Updates

The opening night of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards is under way with nine winners looking to find some space for a golden mask on their mantelpieces.
Night 1, hosted virtually by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, is a mostly craft-centered affair with categories such as casting, costume design and sound on the schedule. The first show was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time, but according to sources the BBC made a late decision to push the broadcast by an hour.
Amfo opened the show by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday at the age of 99.
“On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely sadden by the passing of Prince Philip….The duke was BAFTA’s very first president……Prince Philip and her majesty’s the Queen’s support over these years….has allowed BAFTA to be here today in 2021,” Amfo read. “The duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family.”
Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, was scheduled to bring a royal touch to proceedings, however, the BAFTA president pulled out from both nights following the death of his grandfather. William was supposed to be leading a conversation with three-time BAFTA-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin.
The musical interlude on opening night will come courtesy of Leslie Odom Jr., who will be performing the song “Speak Now” from his film “One Night in Miami.” Odom Jr. will be back for the main event on Sunday, when the winners for best film, director and the acting categories will be announced.
Saturday’s festivities will be capped off by Noel Clarke, former “Doctor Who” and current “Bulletproof” star, who is being recognized with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.
Here are Saturday’s nominees. Winners will be bolded as the ceremony progresses:
CASTING
*WINNER* ROCKS
Lucy Pardee
CALM WITH HORSES
Shaheen Baig
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel
MINARI
Julia Kim
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
COSTUME DESIGN
AMMONITE
Michael O’Connor
THE DIG
Alice Babidge
EMMA
Alexandra Byrne
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Ann Roth
MANK
Trish Summerville
MAKE UP & HAIR
THE DIG
Jenny Shircore
HILLBILLY ELEGY
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
MANK
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
PINOCCHIO
Mark Coulier
PRODUCTION DESIGN
THE DIG
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
THE FATHER
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
MANK
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
NEWS OF THE WORLD
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
REBECCA
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
SOUND
GREYHOUND
Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
NEWS OF THE WORLD
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
NOMADLAND
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
SOUL
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
SOUND OF METAL
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
GREYHOUND
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
THE MIDNIGHT SKY
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
MULAN
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
TENET
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
BRITISH SHORT FILM
EYELASH
Jesse Lewis-Reece, Ike Newman
LIZARD
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
LUCKY BREAK
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
MISS CURVY
Ghada Eldemellawy
THE PRESENT
Farah Nabulsi
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
THE FIRE NEXT TIME
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
THE SONG OF A LOST BOY
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein