BAFTA Film Awards 2021: Night 1 – Live Updates

The opening night of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards is under way with nine winners looking to find some space for a golden mask on their mantelpieces.

Night 1, hosted virtually by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, is a mostly craft-centered affair with categories such as casting, costume design and sound on the schedule. The first show was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time, but according to sources the BBC made a late decision to push the broadcast by an hour.

Amfo opened the show by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday at the age of 99.

“On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely sadden by the passing of Prince Philip….The duke was BAFTA’s very first president……Prince Philip and her majesty’s the Queen’s support over these years….has allowed BAFTA to be here today in 2021,” Amfo read. “The duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, was scheduled to bring a royal touch to proceedings, however, the BAFTA president pulled out from both nights following the death of his grandfather. William was supposed to be leading a conversation with three-time BAFTA-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin.

The musical interlude on opening night will come courtesy of Leslie Odom Jr., who will be performing the song “Speak Now” from his film “One Night in Miami.” Odom Jr. will be back for the main event on Sunday, when the winners for best film, director and the acting categories will be announced.

Saturday’s festivities will be capped off by Noel Clarke, former “Doctor Who” and current “Bulletproof” star, who is being recognized with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Here are Saturday’s nominees. Winners will be bolded as the ceremony progresses:

CASTING

*WINNER* ROCKS
Lucy Pardee

CALM WITH HORSES
Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI
Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

COSTUME DESIGN

AMMONITE
Michael O’Connor

THE DIG
Alice Babidge

EMMA
Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Ann Roth

MANK
Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE DIG
Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

MANK
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO
Mark Coulier

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE DIG
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

SOUND

GREYHOUND
Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

NEWS OF THE WORLD
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

GREYHOUND
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

THE MIDNIGHT SKY
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

MULAN
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

EYELASH
Jesse Lewis-Reece, Ike Newman

LIZARD
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

LUCKY BREAK
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

MISS CURVY
Ghada Eldemellawy

THE PRESENT
Farah Nabulsi

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE FIRE NEXT TIME
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein

