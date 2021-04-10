BAFTA Film Awards 2021: Night 1 – Live Updates

The opening night of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards is under way with nine winners looking to find some space for a golden mask on their mantelpieces.

Night 1, hosted virtually by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, is a mostly craft-centered affair with categories such as casting, costume design and sound on the schedule. The first show was originally scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time, but according to sources the BBC made a late decision to push the broadcast by an hour.

Amfo opened the show by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday at the age of 99.

“On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely sadden by the passing of Prince Philip….The duke was BAFTA’s very first president……Prince Philip and her majesty’s the Queen’s support over these years….has allowed BAFTA to be here today in 2021,” Amfo read. “The duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, was scheduled to bring a royal touch to proceedings, however, the BAFTA president pulled out from both nights following the death of his grandfather. William was supposed to be leading a conversation with three-time BAFTA-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin.

The musical interlude on opening night will come courtesy of Leslie Odom Jr., who will be performing the song “Speak Now” from his film “One Night in Miami.” Odom Jr. will be back for the main event on Sunday, when the winners for best film, director and the acting categories will be announced.

Saturday’s festivities will be capped off by Noel Clarke, former “Doctor Who” and current “Bulletproof” star, who is being recognized with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Here are Saturday’s nominees. Winners will be bolded as the ceremony progresses:

CASTING

*WINNER* ROCKS

Lucy Pardee

CALM WITH HORSES

Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI

Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

COSTUME DESIGN

AMMONITE

Michael O’Connor

THE DIG

Alice Babidge

EMMA

Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Ann Roth

MANK

Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

THE DIG

Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

MANK

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO

Mark Coulier

PRODUCTION DESIGN

THE DIG

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

NEWS OF THE WORLD

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

SOUND

GREYHOUND

Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

GREYHOUND

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

THE MIDNIGHT SKY

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

MULAN

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

EYELASH

Jesse Lewis-Reece, Ike Newman

LIZARD

Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

LUCKY BREAK

John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

MISS CURVY

Ghada Eldemellawy

THE PRESENT

Farah Nabulsi

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE FIRE NEXT TIME

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein