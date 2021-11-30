Autour de Minuit, FKLG, Canal Plus Co-Produce Animated Series ‘Freaked Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

France’s Autour de Minuit, FKLG and Canal Plus are teaming to co-produce Théo Grosjean’s “Freaked Out” (“Flippé”), an animated series for adults whose first season was presented – and received an upbeat reception – at September’s Toulouse’s Cartoon Forum.

The producers are currently in talks to greenlight a second season.

The two-minute episode comedy series adapts “The World’s Most Anxious Man,” Grosjean’s autobiographical graphic novel, which revolves around a man’s everyday modern life: Subways, carpooling, parties, taking the plane. Everything sparks a panic attack in his over active mind, which is capable of imagining the worst scenarios for all kinds of situations.

“We were instantly convinced by Grosjean’s talent, loved his humor and his resonance with the zeitgeist. The character embodies a reluctance to abide by the prescriptions of our society, that obsesses over performance and achievement, deifies self-confidence and urges people to exhibit their dream evenings, amazing journeys or ideal relationships all day long on various social networks,” Arielle Saracco, head of Canal Plus Création Originale told Variety.

She added : “By contrast, the character of ‘Flippé’ does not know how to stroll looking cool or how to behave at a party. In fact, social interaction utterly terrifies him. So watching him struggle with his environment shows viewers they are not alone in finding modern life sometimes difficult to adjust to.”

A former stand-up comedian, co-producer Kyan Khojandi at FKLG also serves as artistic director on “Freaked Out.”

An Oscar-winning producer, Autour de Minuit’s Buenos Aires-born Nicolas Schmerkin, one of the most active independent figures on France’s vibrant animation scene, has also unveiled that Autour de Minuit, Belgium’s Panique and public broadcaster France Télévisions will move into production on the second season of family-targeting show “Jean-Michel, Super Caribou.” Autour de Minuit will also initiate production on “No-No Goes to Space,” Wassim Boutaleb Joutei’s new TV special, aimed at children, which has just been sold to German pubcaster Kika.

Paris-based, Autour de Minuit has produced so far nearly 100 shorts and several TV-shows and TV specials for kids, family and adults. It also has in production the much-awaited feature by Spain’s Alberto Vazquez, “Unicorn Wars.”

Since 2004, Autour de Minuit has also handled worldwide distribution of animation and digital works, with a catalog of almost 400 films. The company has recently reinforced its distribution-sales branch with the appointment of Zoe Turpin, who will head up its international sales department, rolling off experience gained working at Arte, Newen and and Disney.

Some of the company’s recent pickups include “Il le faut,” “Le bien chasser” and “Objectivement.” The idea is to build a wide and distinctive catalog for adults and teens.