Finland’s Aurora Studios Launches Private Equity Fund

Finland’s Aurora Studios has launched a private equity fund aimed at film and TV content, kicking off with “Bubble,” a movie directed by Aleksi Salmenperä (“Giant”).

“Bubble” will star Minna Haapkylä, Tommi Korpela, Anna-Maija Tuokko and Stella Leppikorpi. Haapkylä is also producing the movie at Rabbit Films.

The 5.5 million euros ($6.4 million) private equity scheme, called the Finnish Impact Film Fund, was created by Aurora Studios, which is owned by the publishing group Otava, along with Ari Tolppanen’s financing vehicle Capman, and the investment banker Ari Lahti, founder of Ice Capital.

“Aurora Studios was established to facilitate the work of producers and creators, and to further the completion of domestic, high-quality audiovisual content, so the Finnish Impact Film Fund is an integral part of this strategy,” said Tolppanen.

“With it we can act as even better partners and allies to producers and creators, as well as help talented teams in bringing out their vision to audiences,” added Tolppanen.

Created a year ago, Aurora Studios is co-developing a flurry of projects, and will soon be distributing several movies in Finnish theaters, notably Juuso Syrjä’s “Bordertown: The Mural Murders,” a spinoff of the popular Nordic crime series, and Aku Louhimies’s “The Wait,” a love triangle drama.

Aurora Studios recently tapped Joni Ihantola as chief financial officer and recruited two producers, Anniina Leppänen and Severi Koivusalo.

The banner’s leadership team, chaired by Tolppanen, includes Antti Toiviainen, head of distribution, Roosa Toivonen, head of creative, and Petri Kemppinen, creative consultant.