Orange Studio Unveils First Still of ‘Astronaute,’ Boards Vendome-Produced ‘La Scala’

Orange Studio has unveiled a first still for “L’astronaute,” a French drama headlined by Nicolas Giraud and Mathieu Kassovitz (“The Bureau”).

The film is produced by Christophe Rossignon and Philip Boëffard at Nord-Ouest Films. It will be distributed in France by Orange Studio and Diaphana Distribution.

Orange Studio is also representing “L’astronaute” in international markets and kicked off sales at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in January as well as this month’s virtual EFM.

The film follows the journey of Jim, a passionate engineer who has always dreamed of becoming an astronaut, and devotes all his spare time to building a rocket, sacrificing his social and love life and putting himself in danger.

“This tale of transcendence, pursuit of dreams and collective strength is in line with the type of films we aim to produce at Nord-Ouest: films that are meaningful and have a universal humanity,” said Rossignon about the film.

Now in post, “L’astronaute” shot from Jan. 13 to March 5 in the Limousin, the Alps, at the headquarters of ArianeGroup (a joint venture between Airbus and Safran), among other locations in France. “L’astronaute” is co-produced by Orange Studio, Artémis Productions and Frères Zak.

Orange Studio has also boarded Bruno Chiche’s “La Scala,” a French film inspired by Joseph Cesar’s “Footnote” which is being produced by Vendome Films, whose recent credits include Sian Heder’s Sundance-prizewinning “Coda.”

“La Scala” started shooting March 15 with a cast of French stars including Yvan Attal, Pierre Arditi, Miou Miou, Pascale Arbillot and Caroline Anglade. Filming takes place in Paris and Milan.

Orange Studio and Apollo Films are co-producing the film. Orange Studio is handling international sales on the movie, while Apollo Films will distribute in France.