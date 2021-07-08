ARP Picks Up French Rights to ‘Fools,’ From Berlin Silver Bear Winner Tomasz Wasilewski (EXCLUSIVE)

French distributor ARP has acquired the rights to “Fools,” an upcoming drama by Berlinale Silver Bear winner Tomasz Wasilewski (“United States of Love”). Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales brokered the deal.

“Fools” is the story of Marlena and Tomasz, who are hidden away from the world in a small seaside town and have been in a happy relationship for many years. But when Marlena allows her son to move in with them against Tomasz’s will, the past comes back to haunt them, and their intricately woven everyday life slowly begins to come apart.

“We were extremely impressed by the powerful way the director brings us along with him on such a powerful journey,” said ARP’s Michele Halberstadt. “The film is beautifully composed, and the lead actress is just mesmerizing. It is the kind of film that commands you to watch it. Tough at times, but simply unforgettable.”

“Fools” stars leading Polish actors Dorota Kolak and Łukasz Simlat. Pic is produced by Oscar winner Ewa Puszczyńska (“Ida”) for her company Extreme Emotions, in co-production with Ada Solomon at Romania’s Hi-Film and Jamila Wenske of Germany’s Achtung Panda, and in association with NEM Corp.

Romanian DoP Oleg Mutu (Palme d’Or winner “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”) returns after his previous collaboration with Wasilewski on “United States of Love,” which New Europe sold to over 30 territories.

New Europe’s Cannes line-up includes the upcoming drama “Leave No Traces,” from acclaimed Polish director Jan P. Matuszyński (“The Last Family”); “The Peasants,” the latest feature from the team behind Oscar nominee “Loving Vincent”; and “Lamb,” Valdimar Jóhannsson’s supernatural drama starring Noomi Rapace.