Loco Films Boards ‘The Business Women’s Club’ from ‘Second Mother’s’ Anna Muyleart (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-Based Loco Films has boarded “The Business Women’s Club,” the next film from Brazilian writer-director Anna Muylaert

Muylaert’s “The Second Mother” won a 2015 Sundance Grand Jury Prize and a Berlin Panorama Audience Award, and it notched up fulsome sales for the Match Factory.

“The Business Women’s Club” will be introduced to buyers at this week’s Cannes Film Market by Loco Films’ head Laurent Danielou.

Channeling Mulaert’s keen sense of social dynamics in a comedic take on sexism, “Club” is set in an alternate Brazil where gender stereotypes are flipped.

Two young male journalists visit the retreat of the Business Women’s Club. Over the course of a day, they discover the old, rich and powerful female characters “lying, cheating, melting, sinking, breaking, going over the top and almost dying to maintain what is already lost,” Muylaert said.

The journalists decide to write a Club exposé, but nobody wants to listen.

“‘The Business Women’s Club’ is a film about the nature of power. Inner and outer power. Actors and actresses are living reversed gender roles, so that we can see the gender’s absurdities all the better,” said Muylaert. “Full of dark humor and with a fast pace, the film pictures this violent patriarchal order as if it was living its last moments….”

“Anna Muylaert returns with a very contemporary subject which is worth its weight in gold. Through the reversal of gender roles, she succeeds in emphasizing, in a playful and very smart way, universal topics such as sexism and racism,” added Laurent Danielou at Loco Pictures.

The Business Women’s Club is lead produced by Glaz Entertainment’s Mayra Lucas and Muylaert.

A new force on Brazil’s entertainment scene, Glaz, which is headed by Lucas and former o2 Filmes executive Carolina Alckmin, has hit the ground running scoring commissions from Netflix for a new Brazilain comedy series created by César Rodrigues and Leandro Soares, and “De volta aos 15,” an adaptation of the novel of the same title, written by Bruna Vieira.