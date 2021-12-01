Andy Serkis, Sadie Frost, Michelle Dockery on BAFTA Rising Star Jury

BAFTA-winner Andy Serkis “(War for the Planet of the Apes”) and actors Sadie Frost (“Waiting for Anya”) and Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) are among the luminaries serving on the jury shortlisting the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

The jury, led by BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar, also includes casting directors Lucy Bevan (“Belfast”) and Leo Davis (“A Very English Scandal”), producer Uzma Hasan (“FirstBorn”), talent agent Ikki El-Amriti of the Identity Agency Group) and film, entertainment, and arts journalists.

The jury meeting took place on Wednesday at BAFTA’s headquarters 195 Piccadilly that has just experienced a major redevelopment.

The Rising Star Award shortlist will be announced on Feb. 1, 2022 and the rest of the BAFTA nominations will be unveiled on Feb. 3. The winners will be revealed at the BAFTA awards ceremony on March 13, 2022.

The Rising Star Award is the only category to be voted for by the British public. Previous winners include James McAvoy, Eva Green, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and last year’s winner Bukky Bakray.

Serkis said: “It’s been incredibly hard to just pick five actors, but I have no doubt I will enjoy watching their performances for a long time to come.”

Frost said: “The level of talent within the film industry continues to surprise me so it will be very interesting to see who has made the shortlist. It’s such a fantastic opportunity to put some incredible young talent in the spotlight and I can’t wait to watch these fresh new faces go on to achieve magnificent things.”

Dockery said: “The industry is bursting with such incredible talent and watching the films over the past few weeks has been such a joy. I’ve really enjoyed getting in the room and discussing the performances with the other jurors and can’t wait to see who will go on to win the public vote.”

Majumdar added: “At BAFTA, supporting and showcasing new talent is integral to everything we do, and the Rising Star Award is a fantastic opportunity to put some first class up-and-coming talent in the spotlight.”