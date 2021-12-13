‘American Reject,’ Music Comedy About Reality Singing Competition, Scores U.S. Deal With 1091 Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

“American Reject,” a music comedy that delves into the aftermath of a reality singing competition, has secured U.S. distribution with 1091 Pictures.

Fledgling London-based sales agent The Mise En Scene Company, which launched at the 2020 American Film Market, sold the project into the indie distributor, which is known for Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” A spring release is planned.

“American Reject,” directed by Marlo Hunter and produced by Full Armor Films, stars Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone as Kay, a recent reject of America’s hottest singing competition, “Pop Star Now.” As she mourns her public elimination, she’s forced to participate in the network’s “After The Cut” filming, and is sent to her hometown to move back in with her mother and the simple life she left behind.

With nothing on the horizon but a cameraman following her every move, Kay is reacquainted with the personalities of her past and soon finds herself in the Easter Spectacular at the annual town fair. As it turns out, losing can sometimes become one way to win.

The movie, which is also written by star Monteleone, is inspired by the singer’s own experience as a contestant on NBC’s 2007 competition series “Grease: You’re the One That I Want,” in which she took part in a nationwide search for the production’s Sandy.

Other cast members include Keala Settle, Annaleigh Ashford, Billy Ray Cyrus, Connie Ray, Bryan Batt, Rebecca Black and Angelica Hale.

Paul Yates, CEO of Mise En Scene, said: “We were on a tight schedule to find a home for ‘American Reject’ and we’re ecstatic for the film to have landed with 1091, whose stellar reputation precedes them. We love the authentic message of value and hope that ‘American Reject’ portrays, and to have a company like 1091 help MSC bring this film to the world is absolutely thrilling.”

Lev Avery-Peck, acquisitions executive for 1091 Pictures, added: “‘American Reject’ gives us the unique inside look at what it’s like to lose a singing competition. Based on the real-life story of writer Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone, this feature brings all the heart and the laughs. We’re so excited to be partnering with MSC and the filmmakers on this release.”

The deal was negotiated between Mise En Scene’s Yates and Rory MacDonald, who are handling International sales, and 1091’s Avery-Peck.