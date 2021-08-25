Amazon Studios Sets First Argentine Original Film: Ricardo Darin Starrer ‘Argentina, 1985,’ from Santiago Mitre (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Studios, La Unión de los Ríos, Kenya Films and Infinity Hill have teamed to produce Argentina’s first Amazon Original film, Santiago Mitre’s “Argentina, 1985,” which looks set to become a banner Argentine big fest title and release in 2022.

Headlining arguably the foremost Argentine stars of their generations – Ricardo Darín (“The Secret in Their Eyes,” “Wild Tales”) and Peter Lanzani (“The Clan”) – the feature film has just started shooting in Argentina.

It focuses on an extraordinary but real life event of which Argentineans can feel proud: the true story of how a public prosector, Julio Strassera, a young lawyer, Luis Morena Ocampo, and their inexperienced legal team dared to prosecute the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship in a battle against odds and a race against time, braving bomb and death threats.

The so-called Trial of the Juntas is described as the biggest prosecution process for war crimes since the 1946 Nuremberg Trails after WWII.

“Argentina, 1985” is directed and co-written by Mitre, one of Latin America’s most highly-regarded film directors whose feature debut, 2011’s “The Student,” brought him instant attention and a Special Jury Prize in Locarno’s Cineasti del Presente. Mitre’s“Paulina” won Cannes 2015 Critics’ Week Grand Prize.

Co-written by Mariano Llinás (“La Flor,” “Extraordinary Stories”), Mitre’s career-long co-scribe, “Argentina, 1985” will shoot on the same locations where the real-life action took place. It will receive a theatrical release in Argentina before being made available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

“Argentina, 1985’s” producers are Axel Kuschevatzky, Federico Posternak, Agustina Llambi-Campbell, Ricardo Darín, Santiago Mitre, Santiago Carabante, Chino Darín and Victoria Alonso. Cindy Teperman and Phin Glynn serve as executive producers.

“It’s exciting to be part of such an ambitious project that will take audiences on a journey through a pivotal point in Argentina’s history,” said Javiera Balmaceda, Amazon Studios’ head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America.

1985 ©Amazon Studios/La Unión de los Ríos/Kenya Films/Infinity Hill/ Ph Lina Etchesuri

“The amazing and internationally recognized Argentine cast, director and entire Argentinean production team are sure to bring us one of the most compelling and well-produced of films, that will keep our audience talking.”

“We’re excited to support Santiago Mitre’s unique perspective in this real-life emotional thriller which reflects a trial that changed justice,” the producers said. They added. “It’s been a joy to work on a project that will finally share this breathtaking Argentinean story all around the world.”

Founded in 2011 by producers Agustina Llambi Campbell and Fernando Brom and writer-directors Alejandro Fadel, Martín Mauregui and Santiago Mitre, La Unión de Los Rios has produced all of Mitre’s features, plus, among other films, Fadel’s “The Wild Ones” and “Murder Me, Monster,” both selected for the Cannes Festival.

Kenya Films is Darín’s production label, founded in 2016 with son Chino Darín and Federico Posternak. It has co-produced “An Unexpected Love,” which opened the San Sebastian Festival, and “Heroic Losers,” which won a Spanish Academy Goya for best Latin American film.

Based out the U.K., Los Angeles and Buenos Aires and headed by Kuschevatzky, Glynn and Teperman, Infinity Hill’s first productions take in “The Doorman,” starring Jean Reno and Ruby Rose, Berlin competition player “The Intruder” and UK prime-time TV hit “Staged,” starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant.