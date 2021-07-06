Amazon Studios Circling Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Foe’

Amazon Studios is in late-stage discussions for “Foe,” an adaptation of Iain Reid’s science-fiction novel starring Saoirse Ronan, LaKeith Stanfield and Paul Mescal.

The streamer is closing in on global rights in a competitive situation, though a deal has yet to be signed. FilmNation is handling international rights, while CAA Media Finance and UTA’s Independent Film Group are co-representing domestic rights.

Directed by “Lion’s” Garth Davis, who wrote the script with Reid based off the Canadian author’s 2018 novel, “Foe” is set in the near future, where corporate greed is destroying the environment. Mescal and Ronan, both of whom are Irish, play Junior and Hen, respectively, who have been married for seven years and live a reclusive life on a remote farm. Their lives change forever when a stranger at their door (Stanfield) tells them Junior has been selected to travel to an experimental space station orbiting Earth.

However, the couple doesn’t have a choice in the matter and the trip is already pre-arranged. After Junior’s gone, Hen won’t be left alone and will need to make a life-altering decision to ensure her survival.

Popular on Variety

The deal is among the first major pacts out of the Cannes Film Festival, which officially kicks off on Tuesday. This year, a number of projects were shopped to buyers two weeks ahead of the physical event, as part of the agency-led virtual Pre-Cannes Screenings event, which is believed to have been even more successful than last year’s edition.

Davis’ previous credits include “Mary Magdalene” and “Top of the Lake.” He is also set to direct “Tron 3,” the next instalment of the Disney franchise.

Producers on “Foe” include Kerry Kohansky-Roberts of Anonymous Content; Davis through his production company I Am That, and Emile Sherman and Iain Canning from See-Saw Films. Reid and Samantha Lang are executive producers. The film is an Anonymous Content Studios production.

“Foe” is set to start filming in Australia in January.

Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.