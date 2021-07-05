Altitude Sells Oliver Stone’s Doc ‘JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’ at Cannes Premiere

Altitude Film Sales has sold forthcoming Oliver Stone documentary “JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” in a number of territories including Australia, Italy and Spain.

Thirty years after Stone’s wildly successful “JFK,” the director returns with an in-depth look at the assassinated president’s death with new, recently-declassified evidence as well as testimonies from witnesses, historians and experts. Academy Award-winners Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland will narrate the documentary.

A sales promo was shown during the Pre-Cannes Screenings last week, with the feature scheduled to make its debut at Cannes Premiere, the new festival section, this month.

DocPlay, a subsidiary of Madman Entertainment, have taken the doc for Australia and New Zealand, A Contracorriente Films in Spain and I Wonder Pictures in Italy.

In Scandinavia, Nonstop Entertainment have bought the feature, as well as Monolith in Poland. Altitude Film Distribution are set to release the film in the U.K. and Ireland in late 2021.

“Oliver Stone continues to deliver fascinating and challenging detail on the assassination of President Kennedy, and Altitude is thrilled to handle worldwide sales and U.K. and Irish distribution on this documentary, a truly remarkable statement to thorough and investigative filmmaking,” said Mike Runagall, managing director of Altitude Film Sales, in a statement.

The documentary was produced by Stone’s company Ixtlan Productions and Pantagruel Productions. It was funded by Ingenious Media.

Rob Wilson is a producer while Ingenious’ Andrea Scarso, Peter Touche and Amit Pandya executive produce along with Angela Ceccio and Fernando Sulichin.

Altitude’s sales slate also includes Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection “Ali & Ava” alongside “Butcher’s Crossing,” which stars Nicolas Cage, and “Wolf Creek 3.”