HanWay Snaps Up World Rights for Alice Lowe’s Reincarnation Rom Com ‘Timestalker’ – EFM

HanWay Films has picked up worldwide rights to Alice Lowe’s reincarnation rom com “Timestalker.”

The film, which will be shopped to buyers at next month’s European Film Market, follows the “Prevenge” director and star through time as she repeatedly falls for the wrong guy, dies a grim death and gets reincarnated a century later, before meeting him again and starting the cycle anew.

Lowe stars in the film, which she has written and directed. Production is set to start this summer in the U.K. Other cast includes Sam Riley (“Maleficent,” “Control”), Natasia Demetriou (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” “What We Do in the Shadows”) and actor and singer-songwriter Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”), who is known in the music world as “Raleigh Ritchie”.

The cast will recur throughout each historical period depicted in the romantic comedy, which includes 1680s Western Scotland, 1790s Rural England, 1980s Manhattan and an apocalyptic 22nd Century.

Lowe said, “It’s so exciting to be working on a grander scale on ‘Timestalker’ — but with the same crafting of script and comedy improv and brilliant actors. This film is my homage to the most romantic epics. Lavish, lush and overflowing with emotion! This film is going to be shameless. All blusher and petticoats and suicidal lovers. The romantic era we all need a pinch of right now! Romance Isn’t dead!”

Vaughan Sivell of Western Edge Pictures added: “We’re so excited to build on the success of ‘Prevenge’ and can’t wait for this new adventure with Alice. ‘Timestalker’ is luxurious and bold and full of heart, and mad obviously. And WEP/Gennaker have the perfect partners for it in HanWay.”

Gabrielle Stewart, managing director of HanWay Films, said: “Alice Lowe is part of a wave of exciting fresh female talent coming out of the U.K. at the moment. At a time when we need laughter and romance, with ‘Timestalker’ she delivers all of that but then twists it and subverts it to give us something truly fresh, irreverent and playful. The rule book is out the window here, and anything is possible!”

The film is produced by Western Edge Pictures (WEP) with funding from WEP/Gennaker.