Alice in Wonderland Museum Exhibition Gets Cinema Release – Global Bulletin

EXHIBITION

Trafalgar Releasing are set to adapt London’s V&A museum’s blockbuster Alice in Wonderland exhibition for theatrical release. “Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser,” which explores the cultural impact of Lewis Carroll’s iconic protagonist on figures from Salvador Dali to Tim Burton, is to be made into a “special cinema event,” the museum has revealed, with a U.K. release date set for Oct. 14. International screenings are set to follow.

Dione Orrom and Matt Askem will direct.

“Alice has been an inspiration for generations and is an icon for today,” said Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby. “We’re delighted to be partnering with the V&A to bring this ground-breaking exhibition to a global cinema audience.” – K.J. Yossman

COMMISSION

A+E Networks U.K. has commissioned “Lost Relic Hunters,” the sequel to Sky History channel hit “Lost Relics of the Knights Templar,” from Fired Up Films and Krempelwood.

The new series will broadcast on Sky History in September and will once again follow the work of one of the world’s most prolific collectors of antiquities, Hamilton White, and his long-time friend and business partner, Carl Cookson. Aided in their adventures by cultural and art historian Dr. Janina Ramirez, the series sees White and Cookson journey to locations around the world including Venice, Istanbul, Barcelona, Jerusalem and the Pyrenees, in their quest to authenticate the rare and precious antiquities from White’s collection.

“Angela Black” Two Brothers Pictures/All3Media International

SALES

All3Media International has secured pre-sales in key territories on six-part psychological thriller “Angela Black” from producer Two Brothers Pictures. Starring Golden Globe winner Joanne Froggatt (“Liar”) and written by Emmy and Golden Globe winners Harry and Jack Williams (“Fleabag”), the series has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for Nordic territories (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden) with RTL picking up German speaking rights and HBO Europe taking Spain, Portugal and CEE territories. Further TV and digital presales have been signed in Europe with BeTV (French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg), RTL (Netherlands), Nova TV (Greece, Cyprus), NPO (Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), TV Plus (Turkey, Cyprus) and Orange for France.

Stan has acquired the series for Australia and TVNZ (New Zealand). BBC Studio Asia for BBC First, BBC’s premium drama SVOD service, has also agreed a pan-territory deal in Asia and Pumpkin Film has secured digital rights in China. CBC has acquired for Canada. The pre-sales adds to upcoming broadcasts by series co-production partners, ITV in the U.K. and Spectrum in the U.S., who will premiere it later this year.

Froggatt stars as Angela, a suburban housewife whose seemingly perfect life isn’t all it appears to be. Harry and Jack Williams are executive producers on the series alongside Christopher Aird (“Baptiste”) and Emmy winner Sarah Hammond (“Fleabag”). It is directed by Craig Viveiros (“And Then There Were None”) and is produced in association with All3Media International.

“Odo” Sixteen South

Meanwhile, BAFTA-winning and Emmy nominated Northern Irish animation studio Sixteen South has sold its new preschool series, “Odo,” to WarnerMedia Kids and Family.

The deal was brokered by Sixteen South Rights, the studio’s distribution arm. “Odo” has been acquired for HBO Max‘s preschool programming block Cartoonito in the U.S. and Latin America.

The hand-drawn animation, which is aimed at children aged three to five, will also premiere on Channel 5‘s children’s programming block Milkshake! this summer. It has also been sold to German public service broadcaster KiKA as well as other territories. – K.J. Yossman

“The Giants” Rakuten TV

CHANNEL

Rakuten TV has launched the Rakuten Stories channel, which specializes in subject matter told through a sporting lens. Documentaries on the channel include “Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero,” “BVB 09 – Stories who we are,” “Break Point: A Davis Cup Story,” “Ride Your Dream,” “The Secrets of La Roja,” “The Australian Dream,” “Inside Killian Jornet,” “Sadio Mané – Made in Senegal,” and “Serge Ibaka – Anything is Possible.”

The channel also has docuseries “The Giants,” which follows the careers of sumo legends Konishiki, Musashimaru, Takamiyama and Akebono who rose from humble beginnings in Hawaii to become the first foreigners to reach the highest ranks of the sport. Also coming to Rakuten Stories is “Ona Carbonell: Starting Over,” following the Olympic synchronized swimmer as she returns to the pool after starting a family, and “Champions,” which meets some of the heroes across generations in women’s football, including Alexia Putellas, Wendie Renard and Lucy Bronze.

PLATFORM

NBCUniversal International’s the all-reality TV and ad-free SVOD service Hayu is now available through Microsoft’s Xbox consoles.

Subscribers in 22 territories, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. can now watch reality content via the Hayu app through Microsoft Store on Xbox

Hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of reality TV content including “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Most U.S. shows on the service are available on he same day as their U.S. broadcast.