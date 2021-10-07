AGC Studios Hires Solstice Studios’ Crystal Bourbeau as President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution

AGC Studios has hired Solstice Studios executive Crystal Bourbeau as its new president of worldwide sales and distribution.

Bourbeau will oversee the domestic and international sales and distribution activity of the “Moonfall” sales firm’s film and television slate, including sales to domestic studios, international distributors, broadcasters and global and regional streaming platforms. She will report into CEO Stuart Ford, who set up the indie outfit in 2018.

At AGC, she will also be involved in the studio’s acquisitions activities, and work closely with AGC’s head of film Linda McDonough, head of television Lourdes Diaz, head of marketing and publicity Bonnie Voland, and COO Miguel Palos.

Bourbeau most recently served as head of acquisitions and international at Solstice Studios, where she was part of the senior management team that helped to build the company from launch. Bourbeau handled sales and also served as an executive producer for Robert Rodriguez’s “Hypnotic” starring Ben Affleck, which is currently in production. She also launched sales and serves as an executive producer for Russell Crowe starrer “Unhinged.”

Prior to Solstice, she was executive VP of international sales and distribution for Lionsgate, where she spent a decade looking after the studio’s licensing and distribution initiatives and building its global distribution infrastructure.

Bourbeau looked after the foreign sales of more than 100 films at Lionsgate, including the Hunger Games franchise, Oscar-winning musical “La La Land,” “Now You See Me” and the Saw franchise. She also assisted in managing Lionsgate’s third-party sales business with producers such as Black Label Media, Participant Media, Thunder Road Films, Alcon Entertainment and River Road Entertainment.

“Crystal brings extensive global sales and marketing experience, decades-long relationships and a dynamic work ethic that will perfectly complement the existing AGC senior executive team. We’re very excited to have her onboard,” said Ford.

Bourbeau added: “Stuart has built an extremely impressive operation at AGC that has proven to be highly adaptable and home to a commercial slate. I admire the entrepreneurial spirit that is at the core of his outfit and I’m thrilled to be a part of such an ambitious team.”