‘Prodigal Son’ Director Adam Kane Boards Action Thriller ‘Rain Who Kills Alone’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Kane (“Prodigal Son”, “American Gods”) will direct action thriller “Rain Who Kills Alone” from a screenplay by William Josef Schneider (“Corto Maltese”).

The film will tell the story of Rain, a woman raised from childhood to be an assassin with a gold-star rating and never leaves a job unfinished. But when she becomes romantically involved with a civilian and a job goes wrong, she must draw on all her hard-earned skills to keep the people she loves from becoming collateral damage.

The film is being produced by Undisputed Pictures’ Patrick Patterson and Joel Reilly alongside Dreamscape Media’s Jasper Graham (“Retaliation,” “Pontypool”). Kane will serve as executive producer on the project.

Principal photography is planned for fall 2022 in Vancouver and Japan. Casting will commence later this month.

Undisputed Pictures co-founders Reilly and Patterson said: “It’s an honor to be working with the immensely talented Adam Kane and William Josef Schneider on what is destined to be an action-packed, no holds barred thriller. We cannot wait to kick off what will truly be a global production across Canada and Japan next year.”

Kane added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Joel, Patrick, and Jasper to bring this incredibly resonant story of the battle for family to life. Will Schneider has crafted an exciting and poignant journey for our young hero, Rain that will keep audience members on the edge of their seats.”

Kane was producer and director on Fox’s “Fantasy Island” and “Prodigal Son” as well as the SyFy series, “Deadly Class”. He was also executive producer and producer/director on “American Gods” for Starz and “Unreal” for Lifetime. His other credits also include ”Daredevil”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “24”, “Hannibal” and “Falling Skies”.

Undisputed Pictures’ development slate has four features and a television show, including “Dock,” a feature biopic on Major League baseball pitcher, Dock Ellis, co-produced by David Permut (“Hacksaw Ridge”). Their first feature film, “North of Normal,” is in post-production.