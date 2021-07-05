A24’s Pickup of Cannes Un Certain Regard Film ‘Lamb’ Confirmed, New Europe Film Sales Debuts Teaser

A24 has taken all North American rights to “Lamb,” which world premieres on May 13 in Cannes in the Un Certain Regard competitive sidebar. Jan Naszewski’s sales agency New Europe Film Sales confirmed the A24 pickup on Monday. A24 will release the film, which stars Noomi Rapace (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Prometheus”), later this year.

New Europe released the first teaser for Valdimar Jóhannsson’s debut feature film on Monday.

In “Lamb,” a childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale.

Rapace stars alongside Icelandic actors Hilmir Snaer Gu∂nason and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson. The film marks a return to Iceland for Swedish born Rapace, who grew up in Iceland, where she also began her acting career.

Naszewski said: ”The movie is original, imaginative and has cult potential that the label can help us achieve.”

New Europe previously announced pre-sales to more than 50 territories, having already sold out most European territories for the film at script stage.