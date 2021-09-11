Venice Film Festival Awards Ceremony Gets Under Way (Updating Live)

The Venice Film Festival is drawing to a close as tonight’s star-studded awards ceremony begins, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s jury set to reveal their selections from this year’s official Competition. Penélope Cruz and Jane Campion are among the potential prizewinners already spotted on the red carpet prior to the ceremony.

Follow here for the full list of winners, updated live as they are announced.

ORIZZONTI AWARDS

Best Director: “Full Time,” Eric Gravel

Special Jury Prize: “El Gran Movimiento,” Kiro Russo

Best Actress: “Full Time,” Laure Calamy

Best Actor: “White Building,” Piseth Chhun

Best Screenplay: “107 Mothers,” Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes

Best Short Film: “Los Huesos,” Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña

LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS AWARD

Best First Feature: “Imaculat,” Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

VENICE VR EXPANDED AWARDS

Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Work: “Goliath: Playing With Reality,” Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

Best VR Experience: “Le Bal de Paris de Blanca Li,” Blanca Li



Best VR Story: “End of Night,” David Adler

ORIZZONTI EXTRA

Armani Beauty Audience Award: “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic,” Teemu Nikki