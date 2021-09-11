Venice Film Festival Awards Ceremony Gets Under Way (Updating Live)

The Venice Film Festival is drawing to a close as tonight’s star-studded awards ceremony begins, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s jury set to reveal their selections from this year’s official Competition. Penélope Cruz and Jane Campion are among the potential prizewinners already spotted on the red carpet prior to the ceremony.
Follow here for the full list of winners, updated live as they are announced.
ORIZZONTI AWARDS
Best Director: “Full Time,” Eric Gravel
Special Jury Prize: “El Gran Movimiento,” Kiro Russo
Best Actress: “Full Time,” Laure Calamy
Best Actor: “White Building,” Piseth Chhun
Best Screenplay: “107 Mothers,” Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes
Best Short Film: “Los Huesos,” Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña
LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS AWARD
Best First Feature: “Imaculat,” Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
VENICE VR EXPANDED AWARDS
Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Work: “Goliath: Playing With Reality,” Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla
Best VR Experience: “Le Bal de Paris de Blanca Li,” Blanca Li
Best VR Story: “End of Night,” David Adler
ORIZZONTI EXTRA
Armani Beauty Audience Award: “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic,” Teemu Nikki