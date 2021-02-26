Telluride Film Festival Plans In-Person Event in September, Adding Extra Day

The Telluride Film Festival is optimistic that by September, it will be able to safely hold an in-person event in the Colorado mountain town, including an extra day of programming. The fest is set for Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, organizers announced Friday.

Executive director Julie Huntsinger said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to announce our dates. Our position within the festival calendar gives us hope that we will be able to hold the festival this year. We are guided by science and are continuously evaluating the global pandemic in relation to health, travel and live events. Time will tell, but in the meantime, we are busy planning for and putting together an incredible program.”

The festival is not making new passes available, since most passholders rolled over their 2020 passes to this year. “Without knowing theater capacity restrictions, the small number of passes left are being held back out of an abundance of caution,” Huntsinger said.

The festival is compiling a wait list for passes.

“We would like to take this moment to thank everyone for their continued support of Telluride Film Festival. There have been some truly remarkable souls who went above and beyond throughout the past 12 months,” said Huntsinger. “It has been a difficult year for everyone, and we hope to welcome back our audience to the beautiful mountains of Telluride to do what we do best: celebrate the art of film.”

The festival also revealed its 2021 poster, designed by Meow Wolf’s Luke Dorman with a motif of classic movie theater marquees and film equipment. Dorman, the lead graphic designer for the immersive art company, is currently working on Meow Wolf Denver, a permanent, four-story experience opening in late 2021.

The 2020 festival was canceled in July due to the pandemic, but announced that it would have premiered films including “Nomadland,” “The Father,” “The Truffle Hunters” and “The Way I See It.”