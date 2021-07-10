Telefilm Canada, Screen Ireland Board Sepia Films-ShinAwil Co-Production ‘Cry From the Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Telefilm Canada and Screen Ireland have boarded “Cry From the Sea,” a co-production between Canada’s Sepia Films and Ireland’s ShinAwil, which has been greenlit to shoot in the Fall.

To be directed by Vic Sarin (“Partition,” “A Shine of Rainbows”), the romantic drama centers on Edith, an enigmatic American widow who visits an Irish island to be near the spot where her childhood boyfriend drowned during World War I. She meets Seamus, a solitary lighthouse keeper who is at loggerheads with the island locals because of a personal tragedy he blames on them. He bonds with Edith, much to the chagrin of his loyal housekeeper who has silently loved him for years. The resulting love triangle brings unexpected changes that impact all their lives.

Los Angeles and Paris-based Cinema Management Group (CMG) handles worldwide sales rights. “‘Cry From the Sea’ has been well received in Cannes this year and we’re thrilled for Sepia Films and ShinAwil to receive the greenlight to start production,” said CMG president, Edward Noeltner. CMG previously collaborated with Sepia Films on the Sundance selection “The Games Maker” from producers Kim Roberts and Tina Pehme.

The drama will be produced by Pehme (“A Shine of Rainbows”), Roberts (“It’s All Gone Pete Tong”), Larry Bass (“Miss Scarlet and the Duke”), Mary Callery (“Song of the Sea”) and Aaron Farrell (“The Cured”).

Developed with support from a pilot project initiated by Creative BC and Screen Ireland, “Cry From the Sea” follows in the vein of successful Canadian-Irish co-productions that include the multi-Oscar nominated “Brooklyn,” starring Saoirse Ronan, and “Room,” which gave Brie Larson her first Oscar and placed her firmly on the A-list. It will be shot on the west coast of Ireland in the Donegal and Mayo counties starting November.

Recent Screen Ireland projects include the Oscar-nominated Apple TV Plus toon “Wolfwalkers” and the upcoming comedy “Joyride,” starring Olivia Colman.

Telefilm Canada has backed such notable projects as “French Exit,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges, and Denys Arcand’s “The Fall of the American Empire.”

CMG’s Cannes live action slate includes John Leguizamo’s chess drama “Critical Thinking,” Daniel Adams’ fact-based drama “The Walk,” starring Terrence Howard and Jeremy Piven, and David Lynch-executive produced “The Other Me.”

Its growing roster of animation titles include Peruvian-Dutch feature “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon,” which CMG sold to Ireland, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand in June. Other toon titles include “The Canterville Ghost,” based on the classic story by Oscar Wilde, Richard Claus’ “Panda Bear in Africa” and musical adventure “Noah’s Ark” by Sergio Machado, and produced by leading Brazilian producer Gullane and Walter Salles (“Motorcycle Diaries”).