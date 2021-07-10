‘The Lighthouse’ Producer Rodrigo Teixeira Re-Teams With Dominga Sotomayor

Chilean director Domingo Sotomayor (“Too Late to Die Young,” “Thursday Till Sunday”) is re-teaming with Sao Paulo-based RT Features (“Call Me by Your Name,” “The Lighthouse”) to make her third feature, “Niebla.”

CAA Media Finance arranged the financing and will represent sales rights. The cruise ship-set drama is currently in development and set to shoot in 2022.

RT Features previously co-produced Sotomayor’s second feature, “Too Late to Die Young,” which saw her become the first woman to win a best director Leopard at Switzerland’s Locarno Festival.

Written by Sotomayor, “Niebla” reprises a scenario sketched in hugely different contexts in “Thursday Till Sunday” and “Too Late to Die Young” of characters on the brink of self-awareness at critical junctures in their lives.

Here, however, the protagonist is an adult, not the children of “Too Late to Die Young” nor the lovelorn adolescent of “Too Late,” and most seem in denial.

Popular on Variety

“‘Niebla’ takes place on a cruise ship heading towards a distant nondescript coastline. In the middle of the ocean, the large and eclectic group of international passengers, all seem to be escaping their own realities, the synopsis runs. Julia, 35, who won the cruise at a raffle at work, embarks on a vacation, she imagines, but finds herself in physical and emotional purgatory,” said the description of the film from a statement.

The film is produced by RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and Lourenço Sant’Anna with Alan Terpins.

News of Sotomayor’s next feature comes as “The Year of the Everlasting Storm,” Neon’s anthology film from Sotomayor, Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, David Lowery and Apichatpong Weerasethakul world premieres Wednesday at a Cannes Special Screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

The new movie extends an alliance between Sotomayor, an indie director-producer-exhibitor and RT Features. The latter has managed to produce movies from Luca Guadagnino, Karim Aïnouz, Robert Eggers, Ira Sachs, James Schamus, James Gray, Olivier Assayas, Kelly Reichardt and Gaspar Noé from its base in Sao Paulo, partly through head Rodrigo Teixeira’s insistence with these directors that he wanted to work with them.

Sotomayor’s Santiago de Chile label Cinestación is teaming with Wood Productions to produce “1976,” directed by “Machuca” star Manuela Martelli. Cinestación will restart production on “Penal Cordillera,” a political horror drama from playwright-director Felipe Carmona from the end of this year. Sotomayor is also opening a new open air cinema, CCC, in Santiago.

Last week, RT Features partnered with “Censor’s” Prano Bailey-Bond on “Things We Lost in the Fire,” inspired by Argentine novelist Mariana Enriquez’s horror-laced vision of a grotesque Argentina. RT Features has two production selected for Cannes: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s “Murina,” in Directors’ Fortnight, and Mia Hansen-Løve’s Competition player “Bergman Island.”

Sotomayor is repped by CAA and Nina Soriano and Bard Dorros at Anonymous Content.