Luxbox Picks up San Sebastian, Guadalajara Standout ‘Pornomelancholia’ from Manuel Abramovich (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agency and production company Luxbox has picked up the rights to “Pornomelancholia,” the latest documentary feature from award-winning director Manuel Abramovich.

“Pornomelancholia” follows Lalo, a sex influencer living in a mountainous region of Southern Mexico. On screen Lalo is charismatic, posting naked photos of himself and homemade porn videos which are seen by thousands of followers. When the camera is off though, Lalo drifts through life in a constant state of melancholy.

When a person’s sex life is commodified and sold off, what happens to desire? Using pornography as a starting point, the film examines the sex work industry, the consequences of broadcasting one’s private life publicly and how we create the characters we present to the world.

According to Abramovich the film is a reflection on “the limits of intimacy in an era where the day-to-day and subjectivity have become a show for the gaze of others.”

An ambitious four-country co-production, “Pornomelancholia” is produced by Gema Juárez Allen of Gema Films in Argentina and co-produced by Rachel Daisy Ellis at Brazil’s Desvia Filmes, David Hurst of Dublin Films in France and Martha Orozco from Martfilms in Mexico. Luxbox co-CEOs Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi will represent the film in the global marketplace.

“We have long admired the work of Fiorella and Hedi, their exquisite taste and the fact that unique, singular and challenging films inspire them,” Juarez Allen said of the collaboration. “It’s a complicated moment for the market -and the whole industry – and we know that we couldn’t be in better hands.”

“We are extremely impressed by this artistic achievement, masterly produced by two leading Latin-American producers that was not afraid to bring out this daring proposal,” said Zardi. “The world belongs to those who dare.”

Abramovich, a 2019 Berlinale Silver Bear winner for “Blue Boy,” attended both the San Sebastian WIP Latam and Guadalajara Contstruye sidebars with the film this year, building up a buzz that culminates with the Luxbox acquisition.

“We knew we had a strong and very singular film on our hands with enormous potential. The WIP screenings at San Sebastian and Guadalajara revealed that the industry was ready to receive it with open arms. It was wonderful to receive such good feedback from festival programmers, distributors, sales representatives and filmmakers,” said Juárez Allen of the film’s work in progress screening experiences in Spain and Mexico.