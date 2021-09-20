Piluca Baquero, Miguel Bueno Launch Ramen Story & Content Studio, a New Spanish Production Venture

Spanish producer Piluca Baquero (“Lo que sé de Lola”) is teaming with former BTF Media executive Miguel Bueno to launch Ramen Story & Content Studio, a new – and ambitious – TV-film production venture.

Also on board areMiguel Arnas, José Antonio Bosch and Jesus Gómez, Baquero will serve as an executive producer on titles, Bueno, who worked making commercials for much of his career, is director of content at Ramen.

Ramen is focusing on two projects to begin with but “we are not setting a fixed limit” when it comes to annual output, Baquero said at the San Sebastian Festival on Sunday where the partners unveiled the new company.

First out the gate is the sci-fi drama series “Solar.” Kike Maillo, who burst onto the scene with his feature debut “Eva,” is attached to direct, working from scripts by Alex Mendíbil, co-writer of HBO Max’s Spanish comedy “Sin Novedad.”

A documentary, “The Kicks of the Future,” looks at soccer and how it has benefitted four young devotees of the game.

At Ramen, Arnas will serve as post-production manager and director of innovation), Bosch as director of communications and content and Gomez as its financial director and investment specialist, looking to attract investors to invest in the company or its projects. Gomez has more than 30 years experience in finance, working across multiple sectors.

Baquero, whose last production dates back seven years, said she will continue in her post heading up the cinema and audiovisual fiction department at Spain’s Camilo José Cela U.. She also told Variety that Bueno talked her into returning to production.

“I had ideas that I thought were really interesting so I met with Piluca and we began to talk. Rather than just having one creator, I thought it would be far better to get together a team of creatives to create a slate,” Bueno told Variety.

“With the recent success of Spanish TV shows in particular on a global level, it’s a good time to be launching a new venture,” Baquero added.

Ramen’s gameplan is to finish the script for the TV series by November, with a view to starting shooting in 2022, says Baquero. The company intends to produce their own projects, as well as those from third parties. Material could include series, film, and documentaries, she confirmed.

Added Bueno: “We thought of several things that were key in developing the DNA of our company, above all that creative ambition is more important than the budgetary level of a project. The second factor, that comes from our experience in the commercials sector, is the selection and handling of talent.”

One of the best-known women producers in Spain, making over 20 features and documentaries, Baquero’s past credits include “Mama es boba,” “Hitting Bottom” (1998), “Fading Memories (1999) and “Lo que sé de Lola” (2006).

Bueno recently co-created “The Exorcist of Avila,” which will be developed and produced by Spain’s Secuoya Studios.

John Hopewell contributed to this article.