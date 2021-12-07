Palm Springs Film Festival Lineup Includes Dionne Warwick Documentary, Roger Michell’s ‘The Duke’

“Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” will open the Palm Springs Film Festival on Jan. 7, with the iconic singer in attendance to support the documentary about her life and activism. The festival runs from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16 in the Southern California desert city with 129 films screening from 70 countries, including 32 premieres.

Closing night film is “The Duke,” directed by the late Roger Michell and starring Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead, Matthew Goode and Anna Maxwell Martin in the story of a taxi driver who robbed the National Gallery in London in an attempt to advocate for elderly care.

“We are thrilled to be back in-theatres with an amazing line-up of films this year,” said PSIFF Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “It’s an especially crucial moment to celebrate international cinema and the shared experience of watching films together. We have such an incredible line-up this year from major studio films, brilliant international titles and local favorites. We hope the films this year will make you laugh, cry and rejoice for the return of the festival. “

Known for highlighting films from around the world, the festival will screen 36 official submissions for Oscars’ best international feature film category, including “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn,” “Drive My Car,” “Flee,” “The Hand of God,” “Lamb” and “A Hero.”

The Talking Pictures and Book to Screen program will include talks with Jane Campion for “Power of the Dog,” Jennifer Hudson for “Respect,” Kristen Stewart for “Spencer,” Clifton Collins, Jr. for “Jockey,” screenwriter William Monahan for “The Tender Bar” and Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

Other programs include New Voices New Visions, Modern Masters, Queer Cinema, Cine Latino, True Stories and World Cinema Now.

The Palm Springs Film Awards will be presented on Jan. 6. The full selection of films can be seen at the festival’s website.