Outfest Fusion Film Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

This year’s Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival will include 10 feature and 41 short films.

Among the feature titles are “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Caught,” “Crystal Diaries,” “Chosen Fam,” “Forgotten Roads,” “Kapana,” “Ma Belle, My Beauty,” “Nowhere,” “See You Then,” “Summertime” and “Unapologetic.”

The shorts include “Mariam,” about a young Arab American amateur drag queen, and “God’s Daughter Dances,” the story of a trans woman in South Korea who is called to appear for a military service examination. Also on the shorts lineup are “How to Raise a Black Boy,” “And We Collide,” “Queer Isolation” and “The Rogers.” Maisie Richardson Sellers’ “Sunday Child” is executive produced by Greg Berlanti.

The QTBIPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous and People of Color) festival, presented by Comcast NBCUniversal, runs April 16-20 and includes two drive-in events at Exposition Park, as well as a dozen workshops and panels and the One-Minute Movie Contest, sponsored by Hyundai.

“Outfest Fusion facilitates an environment where QTBIPOC people are able to learn, teach, showcase their talent and feel validated, bridging the gap between the industry’s gatekeepers and so many marginalized people who are typically left out of the conversation,” Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro said in a statement Wednesday. “This is why we must continue to grow Outfest Fusion.”

Since being founded in 2004, Outfest Fusion has presented more than 10,000 works to nearly 250,000 audience members.

For the complete 2021 lineup and to purchase tickets, go to OutfestFusion.com. Premiere sponsors include AARP, The Fight Magazine, Gilead, the Los Angeles Times, Rainbow Media Co. and Variety.