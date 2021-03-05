‘Nine Bullets,’ Starring Lena Headey, Sam Worthington, Locks Key Territories for Foresight Unlimited (EXCLUSIVE)

Foresight Unlimited has closed deals for key international territories on Gigi Gaston’s “Nine Bullets.” The adventure thriller, written by Gaston, stars Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”), Sam Worthington (“Avatar” franchise), Barbara Hershey (the “Insidious” films) and Dean Scott Vasquez (“Jack Ryan”).

Major territories sold include Australia (Rialto), Benelux (Splendid), the CIS (Top Film), Eastern Europe (Daro), France (Daro), Germany (Splendid), Greece (Spentzos), Iceland (Myndform), Italy (Italian International Film), Latin America (CDC), the Middle East (Salim Ramia), Portugal (Lusomundo), South Africa (Daro), Spain (YouPlanet), and the U.K. (Signature Entertainment).

“Nine Bullets,” formerly known as “Gypsy Moon,” follows Gypsy Moon (Headey), a tough and sexy burlesque dancer by night, and an intellectual aspiring novelist by day. On the eve of her last dance, she must go on a nail-biting, action-packed ride across state lines to save a neighbor’s son (Vasquez), whose life is threatened by her ex-longtime lover (Worthington). She finds her real second chance at life in the love she feels for the child.

The film is produced by Cassian Elwes, Gary Pearl, Tommy Thompson, and Howard C. Deshong. Executive producers are Peter Graham, Mark Damon, and Tamara Birkemoe.

Foresight Unlimited is handling international rights along with Cassian Elwes, who is representing the domestic rights.

Foresight Unlimited and Elwes are also collaborating on Lina Roessler’s “Best Sellers,” starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, which is part of the Berlinale’s Special Gala.

Sales activities at Foresight Unlimited, acquired in 2019 by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, are led by Tamara Birkemoe, the company’s president. The chairman is Mark Damon.