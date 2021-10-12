Napa Valley Film Festival Unveils Lineup for Virtual Event

The Napa Valley Film Festival, which returns this year as a virtual event running Nov. 10-14, has announced its lineup that includes almost 60 full-length features and shorts.

Among the narrative features at Napa Valley are French period pic “Fires in the Dark” (pictured); drama “Moving in 2008,” with a post-screening Q&A with director Calogero Carucci; Jena Malone-starrer “Porcupine,” in which an adult woman puts herself up for adoption and forms a bond with the misanthropic patriarch of her adoptive family, based on a true story; “Precarious,” featuring a post-screening Q&A with director Wes Terray; Lili Taylor-starrer “The Winter House, “ which follows a novelist seeking to escape her troubles in a remote lake house in northern New Hampshire where she meets and forges a bond with Jesse, a young drifter with troubles — and secrets — of his own. Director Keith Boynton will deliver a post-screening Q&A. Director Noah Gilbert is set for a post-screening Q&A of his drama “The Only One.”

The documentary strand includes the world premiere of “Until the Wheels Come Off,” which follows a a 50-year-old cyclist who enters the Race Across America, one of the most grueling ultra-endurance events in the world, to raise funds for cancer research. “The Choir and Conductor” is about a visionary conductor hired when few women were given the chance to conduct and her extraordinary impact on the thousands of children who sang in her choir over the years. Director Freida Lee Mock will conduct a post-screening Q&A. “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses” is executive produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen. The film features songs by Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson. There will be a post-screening Q&A with director Steven Latham.

“We are thrilled to present another eclectic program of highly curated narrative and documentary films to kick-off this year’s festival,” said Cinema Napa Valley chairman Rick Garber. “In addition, we’re excited to integrate several post-screening conversations with artists to discuss their work, showcasing their artistry and craft. We’re also continuing our Celebrity Tribute tradition and are eager to announce this year’s slate of deserving honorees in the coming days.”

All-access screening passes for $99 will allow unlimited streaming access to the schedule of films throughout the festival. Visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.