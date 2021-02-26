Mister Smith Boards Comedy Horror ‘Werewolves Within,’ IFC Films Releases in U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

International sales agent Mister Smith Entertainment has boarded comedy horror whodunnit “Werewolves Within,” which will be released by IFC Films in the U.S.

The movie, which is completed, is directed by Josh Ruben, and is written by Mishna Wolff. The cast includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil and Sarah Burns.

In the pic, a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield. When a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Richardson) and postal worker Cecily (Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.

The producers are Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Richardson.

IFC Films will release the film in the U.S. June 25 in select theaters and on demand.

Mister Smith’s European Film Market slate also includes “Tides,” which is screening next week as part of the Berlinale official selection.

Pictured (clockwise from lower right): Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Catherine Curtin, Harvey Guillen, Cheyenne Jackson, George Basil and Sarah Burns.