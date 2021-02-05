Magnus Von Horn’s Cannes Selected ‘Sweat’ Draws Additional Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“Sweat,” which is screening at the Rotterdam Film Festival and the Göteborg Film Festival this week, has attracted additional sales, New Europe Film Sales has reported. The film, which was selected by Cannes last year, had been previously been sold widely.

Magnus Von Horn’s “poised, impressive drama,” as it was called in its review in Variety, has been acquired by One from the Heart in Greece; First Hand Films in Switzerland; Capella Film for Russia and CIS; and Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy, San Marino and Vatican.

As previously announced, ARP acquired French rights; Curzon took U.K./Ireland; MUBI took U.S., Latin America, India and Turkey; while other sales included Rialto (Australia/New Zealand), Elamedia (Spain), Scanorama (Baltics), Demiurg (ex-Yugoslavia), Imagine (Benelux), Mozinet (Hungary), and Mer Film (Norway).

The film tracks Polish fitness guru Sylwia – who has 600,000 Instagram followers and no friends – across a three-day whirl of professional engagements, personal crises and social media updates, until her life starts to spin out of control.

Guy Lodge wrote in his review for Variety of Magdalena Koleśnik’s “tricky, tightrope-walking tour de force” in the lead role. Koleśnik’s performance is “most remarkable in its fine, near-seamless transitions from cultivated personal melodrama to painfully felt emotion.”

The film is von Horn’s sophomore feature following debut “The Here After,” a solemn troubled-youth study that made a strong impression in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes. “Sweat” demonstrates “considerable formal progress from that already auspicious calling card,” Lodge noted.

Among the prizes already nabbed by the film are the Fipresci Award at the European Film Festival Palić; best feature and best art direction (Jagna Dobesz) at Chicago Intl. Film Festival; best actress (Magdalena Koleśnik) at Macao Intl. Film Festival; best actress (Koleśnik), cinematography (Michał Dymek), director, editing (Agnieszka Glińska), supporting actress (Aleksandra Konieczna), and Silver Lion at the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia; and the Cineuropa Prize at Trieste Film Festival.