Jessica Chastain’s ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ Zhang Ximou’s ‘One Second’ Join San Sebastián Competition

Starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” will receive its European premiere at late September’s San Sebastian Festival.

The biggest film event in the Spanish-speaking world will open with the anticipated “One Second” from China’s Xhang Yimou, which was dramatically pulled from competition at the 69th Berlin Film Festival.

Both titles play in competition, vying for San Sebastian’s top film plaudit, its Golden Shell, where they are joined by French filmmaker Thierry de Peretti’s “Undercover.”

Recounting the rise, fall and redemption of Tammy Faye, the indomitable wife of televangelist Jim Bakker, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” weighs in as the only U.S. movie in San Sebastian main competition. It catches Chastain on a high as she will receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, coinciding with the premiere at Toronto of the film.

The three new films mark the final titles to be selected for San Sebastian competition this year, which boasts a strong Spanish presence – new films from Jonas Trueba (“Quien lo impide!), Icíar Bollaín (“Maixabel”), Fernando León de Aranoa (“The Good Boss”) and Paco Plaza (“La abuela”) – as well as titles from Terence Davies (“Benediction”) and Laurent Cantet (“Arthur Rambo”), an awaited female auteur genre title – Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s “Earwig” – and three first features, from Romania’s Alina Grigore (“Blue Moon”), Denmark’s Tea Lindberg (“As in Heaven”) and China’s Zhang Ji (“Fire on the Plain”)

The San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sept.17-25.

More to come.…