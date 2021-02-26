New Film & Media Training Center, the International Screen Institute, Launches at EFM

In a concerted bid to train the next generation of film and media industry professionals, a new training center, the International Screen Institute, has launched in Europe.

The new non-profit org, founded by Vienna-based Terra Mater Factual Studios, producer of “The Ivory Game” (pictured), and Satel Film, bows March 2 at the European Film Market. ISI is also supported by partnerships with the Austrian Film Institute and Unverzagt Rechtsanwälte, based in Hamburg and Berlin.

The official launch kicks off with a special online event at the EFM on March 2. This will be followed by the Vienna-based institute’s first webinar, which will focus on breaking down the strategy behind selecting the right sales company for a project.

Julia Short, who ran several European training programs, including Creative Europe-funded Inside Pictures and the Media Business School’s Marketing & Distribution program in Ronda, Spain, has been tapped as ISI’s head of studies.

Short will work closely with course director Beatrice Neumann, an independent international film and distribution consultant, trainer and mentor.

Petra Gnad will combine her new role as manager of the institute with her current position as managing director of Jackson Wild Austria.

“At a critical time when the industry is going through seismic changes, we are delighted to have the opportunity to design and deliver industry-focused training that will meet the challenges of the future,” Short and Neumann said.

“Terra Mater has always been dedicated to connecting and supporting great talent on the threshold of the international film industry, across all genres and continents. We are delighted to now bring ISI to life together with Satel Film and our supporting partners, who share our passion for the audio-visual industry and the wellbeing of our planet,” said ISI chairwoman Dinah Czezik-Müller, COO Terra Mater Factual Studios.

Underscoring its commitment to five core values aimed at bolstering the future of Europe’s audio-visual industry – collaboration, quality, inclusion, innovation, and sustainability – ISI has designed courses aimed at professionals at all levels of their careers, from emerging filmmakers and executives to company owners and senior executives.

These will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions for now.

Neumann will lead the course on Sustainability Management in July, which will be the first in a three-course series applying environmental and ethical standards not only to film and TV production but also to the operation of projects and businesses across all sectors of the industry.

In December, Short will conduct an intensive course aimed at early-career professionals: Market Ready, aimed at improving participants’ knowledge of international markets, developing strategies, and confidence for packaging, pitching and negotiating deals.

Individual mentoring on specific projects is included, as well as a visit to the EFM in Berlin in 2022. A combination of in-person and online teaching is designed to impart a deeper understanding of the interconnected nature of the film industry.

Aside from these practical courses, ISI aims to offer a range of webinars in tandem with international festivals, conferences and markets. The training on offer will continue in 2022, with course highlights including Making an Impact: Audience Engagement, Sales & Distribution, Forum & Mentoring, Legal & Business Affairs, and Europe to L.A., a business TV series program.