‘Veneno’ Scribe Ian de la Rosa Joins Anxos Fazáns’ ‘Las Líneas Discontinuas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ian de la Rosa, a co-writer on HBO Max hit “Veneno,” has boarded “Las Líneas Discontinuas,” the second feature of Spain’s Anxos Fazáns (“A Estación Violenta”) and one of the first titles at Sétima, the Galicia production house she has set up with producer Silvia Fuentes.

De la Rosa, director of “Victor xx,” an ESCAC graduation short director that won third prize at Cannes’ 2015 Cinéfondation competition, is currently co-writing “Las Líneas Discontinuas” with Fazáns as he develops his directorial feature debut.

Backed by the Galician Agency of the Cultural Industries (Agadic), Fazens’ sophomore outing is one of five projects selected for this year’s Incubator platform, a six-month producer mentorship initiative which forms part of The Screen industry program at the Madrid Film and Audiovisual School (ECAM).

One of the youngest emerging talents in a rapidly swelling new generation of Galician cineastes whose members include Oliver Laxe (“Fire Will Come”) and Lois Patiño (“Costa da Morte”), Fazáns’ “Las Líneas Discontinuas” is an unlikely romantic drama.

Bea, 50, who’s going through divorce, which means losing her flat and life partner, meets Denis, 25, when he breaks into her home intent on robbery. Rather than turning him into the police, however, she starts talking with him.

Despite belonging to seemingly highly disparate worlds, Bea and Denis recognize themselves in the other. A sense of complicity and mutual attraction is born. They end up spending the whole weekend together, and when they resume their lives, they are not the same. “Sometimes, the boldest move is to be capable of pausing, change and reconstruction from inside,” the synopsis runs.

“There’s a trans-gender young man in the film and Ian can obviously bring his knowledge of the collective and how to frame trans-gender themes in the film,” said Frazáns.

“But I’m not just interested in him for that at all. I’m interested in his narrative style. We’re working on the screenplay together from scratch bringing our two styles and experience,” she added.

One central theme of the film is failure, Frazáns argued. Neither Denís nor Bea have fulfilled the life expectations which others have been created for them. Not fulfilling what others expects from you, however, is a social failure but not a defeat. Does it make sense to wear oneself out in this struggle, showing courage and above all perseverance? Or, she asks, is there another way to react, living rather than surviving?

Run in its day-to-day by Fuentes, now stepping up to production from line production on “¿Qué hicimos mal” and Alvaro Gago’s “16 de diciembre,” Vigo-based Sétima has shot this year its first feature, the fiction “Cando toco un animal.” It is now shooting a documentary, “Patarinos,” and is readying a doc short, “Habitar,” to roll next year.