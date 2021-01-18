Hack, a New Digital Content Initiative, Launched by Malaga Film Festival

In keeping with the Festival de Málaga’s drive to continually evolve and introduce new initiatives, the festival in southern Spain has launched Hack MAFIZ Málaga, a new industry event aimed at digital content creators.

Applicants will have to go through a gauntlet of audiovisual challenges to secure their participation, which culminates in the festival’s 24th edition, to be held June 4-13.

Ultimately, the goal is for the event to become a key gathering for digital content creators as well as distributors, brands, media, streaming services and production companies from around the world.

The call for applications has been launched at the festival’s MAFIZ website and will remain open until Feb. 7.

Interested participants will need to provide a one-minute introductory video, uploaded to YouTube, where they will detail their target audience and the elements that best define them.

From here, 198 applicants from Spain and Latin America will be chosen to participate in the Hackathon online challenge slated to run from Feb. 14 to Mar. 14.

These 198 semi-finalists will be grouped into 66 teams of three people who will jointly develop audiovisual content, which could be series, podcasts or video games, under the guidance of experts.

Five finalist teams will then be selected to face the ultimate challenge at the MAFIZ Industry zone in June.

Over June 4-13, the teams will be asked to create audiovisual content about the event in the open tent lab. They will also have the opportunity to network with international co-production companies, funds, media, platforms and other players of the Latin American industry.

Initiative comes in response to the growing diversity of content across a gamut of platforms.

“This is Hack MAFIZ Malaga’s main priority: To offer the opportunity to accommodate these creators, to get to know them and see them in action, allowing them to interact in a venue of synergies with the different agents of the traditional industry,” the festival stated.