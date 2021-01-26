GLAAD and Outfest Hosting Virtual Queer House at Sundance Film Festival

GLAAD is teaming up with Outfest to host the first virtual Queer House during the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Celebrating LGBTQ films and filmmakers at the festival, Queer House will offer panels, discussions and performances.

“GLAAD is thrilled to lock arms with our friends at Outfest for this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, building upon both organizations’ long legacy of supporting LGBTQ-inclusive films and filmmakers at the festival that is known around the world as the birthplace of the ‘New Queer Cinema,’” GLAAD’s director of entertainment media Jeremy Blacklow said in a statement. “From GLAAD’s long track record of LGBTQ programming during Sundance, through Outfest’s hugely successful Outfest House just last year, we are proud to once again amplify and celebrate the groundbreaking LGBTQ films premiering at Sundance in 2021.”’

Outfest executive director Damien Navarro said, “Seeing how meaningful it was to see our brief partnership in programming at last year’s inaugural Outfest House on Main Street at Sundance, it was quickly obvious why Outfest and GLAAD should partner in a more meaningful and expanded way this year. Providing our community, our filmmakers, and their stories from this year’s Sundance programming slate as well as voices from across our industry will cover subjects and topics that we believe are top of mind and that should be given a platform to amplify their wisdom.”

Programming kicks off on Friday morning with Queer & Latinx Representation in Film & Television, a panel moderated GLAAD’s director of Spanish-language and Latinx media and representation Monica Trasandes and featuring Fernanda Eguiarte (‘Amarres,’ ‘Ana’), Marialy Rivas (‘Young & Wild,’ ‘Princesita,’ ‘La Jauría’), Tanya Saracho (‘Vida’), Marcelo Tobar (‘Oso Polar,’ ‘El Club de Los Idealistas,’ ‘Ana,’ ‘Amarres’) and Moisés Zamora (‘Selena: The Series’).

For more information, visit Queer House at Sundance’s virtual main street.