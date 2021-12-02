Filmax Acquires International Rights to Sadrac González-Perellón Drama ‘Amazing Elisa’

Filmax has acquired international rights to “Amazing Elisa,” the newest title from Spanish director and fantastic festival name-stay Sadrac González-Perellón.

The Barcelona-based boutique studio will screen a promo of “Amazing Elisa” during this week’s 2021 Ventana Sur market.

The pick-up sees Filmax returning, this time as just as a sales agent, to the auteur genre fare which built it a global reputation from the turn of the century with breakout hits such as 1999’s “The Nameless” and 2007’s “[REC].”

Spanish-language genre fare has returned to market favor after “The Platform” bowed on Netflix last-year, becoming the U.S. streaming giant’s most-watched foreign-language movie.

Returning González-Perellón to the mix of fantasy and family dynamics which won him a BiFan Grand Jury Prize for 2017 genre thriller “Black Hollow Cage,” “Amazing Elisa” follows the story of Elisa, a 12-year-old girl who, after the tragic death of her mother, must convince her father that she has gained the same superpowers as the heroine from her favorite comic book. Guided by revenge, Elise seeks to bring justice to the man who caused her mother’s death.

“Amazing Elisa” boasts an impressive cast of talented actors, including Silvia Abascal (“El Lobo”), Asier Etxeandia (“Pain & Glory”), Ivan Massague (“The Platform”) and the young Jana San Antonio in the namesake role of Elisa.

The film is produced by Barcelona-based production company La Charito Films, who co-produced Juanma Bajo Ulloa’s “Baby” (2020).

“My ambition for this movie was to have a cast of first-class actors and a director with a unique style and vision,” said producer Ferran Tomàs, of La Charito Films, adding “This is, without a doubt, the hardest job of any producer: to bring talent together and help move their work in the same direction. I am delighted to say that, in this case, we have done exactly what we set out to.”

La Charito has history with González-Perellón, having partnered on “Black Hollow Cage,” which was in official selection at Neuchatel, Bucheon and Sitges.

“We loved the originality of this project. It has a very special aesthetic and is a wonderful mix of fantasy and the comic-book world,” said Filmax head of international Ivan Díaz.

He added: “The story is a tough one and reminds us of some recent Spanish, arthouse movies that have had a great impact and been highly successful internationally.”