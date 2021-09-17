Spain’s Film Factory Closes Germany on Iciar Bollaín’s ‘Maixabel.’ in San Sebastian Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has sold Icíar Bollaín’s San Sebastian Festival-bound Basque reconciliation drama “Maixabel” to Germany, striking a deal with Berlin-based distributor Piffl Medien.

The film is set to make its theatrical release in Spain on Sept. 24 via Buena Vista Intl.

World premiering in San Sebastian’s main competition this weekend, Bollaín’s film – which she co-wrote with screenwriter Isa Campo (“The Next Skin”) – stars “Volver’s” Blanca Portillo as the widow of murdered socialist leader Juan María Jáuregui who makes steps towards forgiving the ETA terrorist who killed her husband a decade earlier.

The feature is based around the experience of Maixabel Lasa, a key figure in the journey that the Basque Country is making towards peace and reconciliation following the violence of its recent past.

Co-starring Luis Tosar (“Retribution,” “Way Down”), the film was made by top Basque production company Kowalski Films (“Coven”) and Feelgood Films – the production outfit co-owned by “We Are Pregnant” director Juana Macias and his production partners, Juan Moreno and Guillermo Sempere.

Berlin-based Piffl Medien has a history with Goya Award winning director Bollaín, distributing her San Sebastian hit “Yuli,” a biographical feature about Cuban Carlos Acosta, the first black principal dancer in London’s Royal Ballet.

The deal for “Maixabel” was closed by Film Factory Entertainment managing director Vincent Canales, the film’s sales agent, and Piffl acquisition executive Olimpia Pont Cháfer.

“It’s a great achievement for the film to be distributed by Piffl Medien in Germany. We are sure they will do a great work as they did with ‘Yuli.’ The company is an expert with independent art-house films and we know ‘Maixabel’ is in good hands,” Canales said.

Bollaín – who won directing and screenwriting Goyas for her art house crowdpleaser “The Olive Tree” – has said that she wanted “Maixabel” to explore the human cost of violence “for those that suffer and those who cause it.”

She added: “We wanted to tell the story of our recent past with feeling, sincerity and the utmost respect for the people at its heart.”