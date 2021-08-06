Fantastic Mandates Vaccinations, Announces Lineup Including ‘Lamb,’ ‘Titane’

Fantastic Fest has announced the lineup for its Sept. 23-30 edition in Austin, Texas and specified that proof of vaccination will be required for all badge-holders.

With the COVID-19 infection rate currently at a high level in the state, the festival is working hard to try to keep the event safe for attendees, mandating that “All badge holders will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination” and that attendees much “bring physical or electronic proof of vaccination to check-in. No vaccine, no Fantastic Fest, no exceptions.”

The festival also announced that masks must be worn at all times indoors when not eating or drinking.

The festival lineup includes Palme d’Or winner “Titane,” and the festival plans to display vintage muscle cars in keeping with the film’s theme. “Metallic-themed or ‘French firefighter’ costumes are highly encouraged,” the festival said.

Also premiering are A24’s “Lamb,” “Bingo Hell” from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse and Netflix’s “The Trip” starring Noomi Rapace.

“We’re thrilled at how the program is coming together,” said Fantastic Fest Director of Programming Annick Mahnert. “For this Post-Apocalyptic edition, we’ve scoured the four corners of the globe to find weird, silly, terrifying, entertaining and fantastic movies directed by established and emerging filmmakers. Opening this year’s fest with a Palme d’Or winner from a Fantastic Fest alum is a real treat. As always, we also try to find unforgettable repertoire titles, and we couldn’t be happier about hosting the U.S. Premiere of the new restoration of Andrzej Zulawski’s ‘Possession.’ This first wave is but the tip of the iceberg and we cannot wait to unveil the rest of the program to y’all!”

With the safety precautions in mind, the festival is still ready to party with live music, karaoke and traditions such as TriviaDome and Nerd Rap.

Fantastic Fest was started by Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, which hosts the festival at its South Lamar location.