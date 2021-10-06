‘Land and Shade’ Director César Augusto Acevedo Taps Inercia, Quijote, Ciné Sud for ‘Horizon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Chile’s preeminent international film producers, Giancarlo Nasi at Quijote Films, has boarded “Horizon,” the much-awaited sophomore outing of César Augusto Acevedo, director of “Land and Shade,” a Cannes Camera d’Or and Critics’ Week Grand Prize winner.

Nasi’s co-production of Horizon sees him reuniting with the project’s lead producer, Colombia’s Paola Pérez Nieto at Inercia Films. Both backed “Land and Shade.”

They are joined by Thierry Lenouvel at Paris-based Ciné Sud Promotion, one of France’s most active co-producers of Latin America art pics. Nasi’s credits include 2018 Berlinale Panorama player “Marilyn,” Ciné Sud’s take in Beatriz Seigner’s “Los silencios.”

“Horizon” tells the story of a mother and son separated by war now, after they’re dead, meeting again in a world absolutely ruined by violence. Inés and Basilio seek to fund life’s true values, when hope seems to be lost.

The director’s doesn’t view “Horizon” as a fantasy feature, however. “On the contrary, for me it’s an extremely realistic film that takes place in true places where all the horror and tragedy of Colombia’s armed conflict took place, in order to reflect on violence, especially from a moral and spiritual point of view,” Acevedo told Variety.

He added: “If I refer to the dead, that’s to talk about the living. This film is my declaration of love and confidence in all of us.”

“César proposes a reflection on the value of life, which is an issue that we have faced, more than ever, in the last year due to the pandemic, and also with the resurgence of violence globally,” Pérez Nieto said, adding: “ It is a film that we believe will be very well received internationally as it vindicates life, hope, and the collective construction of a better world.”

D.P. Mateo Guzmán (“Land”) is attached for cinematography.

“Horizon” marks an urgent need in Colombia to examine the country’s recent conflict, which has yielded outstanding movies. Among many others feature William Vega’s “The Towrope,” Nathalia Orozco’s “When the Guns Go Silent” and César Arbeláez’ “The Colors of the Mountain,” all of them employing notably diverse filmic styles.