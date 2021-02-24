Catherine Deneuve Drama ‘Peaceful’ from Emmanuelle Bercot Heads Studiocanal Berlin Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Starring Catherine Deneuve, Benoît Magimel and Cécile de France, “Peaceful,” directed by Cannes best actress winner Emmanuelle Bercot, will head Studiocanal’s 2021 Berlin slate.

“Peaceful” is produced by Les Films du Kiosque, whose credits include “La Belle Epoque” and Bercot’s own “Standing Tall.”

Introduced to buyers from Feb. 27, the movie marks the latest from Bercot who is best known as a 2015 Cannes Festival best actress award winner for her no-holds barred performance in “My King” but is a notable writer and director in her own right. 20-year career highlights include co-writing Maiwenn’s

“Polisse” and directing “Standing Tall,” which opened the 2015 Cannes Festival and snagged Cesar Award nominations for film, director and original screenplay. Studiocanal handled international distribution on “My King.”

As becomes an actor, Bercot’s six features are distinguished by their top notch casts.

“Peaceful” is no exception. Set over four seasons, the feature stars Benoit Magimel, a Cannes best actor winner for Michael Haneke’s “The Pianist,” and Cecile de France (“Russian Dolls,” “The Kid With a Bike”).

Billed by Anne Cherel, Studiocanal EVP global sales and distribution and Chloé Marquet, head of international film sales, as “a beautiful, unforgettable, film about love, grief, and acceptance,” “Peaceful” stars Magimel as a son in denial about a serious illness, Deneuve as a mother facing the unbearable with a sense of helplessness. Between them a doctor battles to do his job and bring them to acceptance, and understand what it means to die while living.

Bercot cast Gabriel Sara, a real-life doctor, as himself, a decision that “brings such truth and authenticity to the film as she portrays not only Sara’s extraordinary medical skills but his humanity,” said Cherel and Marquet.

They added: ”The film is an homage to the medical system, to all the key workers who have been on the front line this past year and leaves you with a strong desire to enjoy life, to say ‘I love you’ to the people you care about.”