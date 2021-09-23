Cartoon Forum: TAT Productions, Miam! and Ketnet-VRT Take Home Awards

TAT Productions and production-distribution outfit Miam! Animation, both from France, and Belgian broadcaster Ketnet-VRT have won the Tributes Awards at this year’s in-person Cartoon Forum, Europe’s premier animated TV series forum which closed today in Toulouse.

One of leading studios in the flourishing animation region of Occitania, which includes ­Toulouse, TAT Productions took the Producer of the Year Prize. The company was founded in 2000 by David Alaux, Eric Tosti and Jean-Francois Tosti. TAT snagged an International Emmy Award for the TV show “The Jungle Bunch to The Rescue” in 2015.

It is also behind features “Terra Willy” and “The Adventures of Pil” and is now producing the Kinology-sold “Argonuts” a comedy adventure budgeted north of $12 million and directed by David Alaux, who helmed TAT’s first feature, “The Jungle Bunch,” one of the highest-grossing French productions outside France in 2017. TAT is also developing two more features: “The Jungle Bunch 2″ and “Pets on a Train.”

A production-distribution company Miam! Animation took the Distributor/Investor of the Year Prize. Founded in 2016 by Hanna Mouchez, Miam! focuses on animated and hybrid programs. Paris-based Miam! opened a studio in 2019.

Company has currently in production with France Télévisions the series “Edmond and Friends,” an adaptation of Marc Boutavant’s same-titled illustrated series books, whose release is scheduled for August 2022.

Miam! is also developing the series “The Tinies,” alongside Canal Plus. Miam!’s international sales catalogue include series such as “Yeti Tales,” “Kaeloo” and “Brazen.”

Recognized as Broadcaster of the Year, Ketnet is the children’s brand of Belgium’s pubcaster in the Flemish-speaking area of the country. The channel centers on children up to 12 years old, while Ketnet Junior is a sub-brand targeting kids up to six years. Ketnet productions take in “Bobbie the Bear,” “Create,” “How To Do Stuff Good,” and “Tik Tak,” all produced by Ketnet-VRT and licensed by U.K.’s Serious Lunch.