Spike Lee Accidentally Announces Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ First at Cannes Awards

CANNES — Spike Lee jumped the gun, announcing Palme d’Or winner “Titane” before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. Directed by French genre pioneer Julia Ducournau, “Titane” is a radical horror vision — a portrait of a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her gender and goes incognito as a lonely fireman’s long-lost son — sure to make waves as it rolls out in the wider world. The choice marks the second time a woman-made movie has topped the show.

The goof sent the run-of-show reeling, robbing the awards of their usual suspense, but creating an entirely unpredictable energy as those in the room tried to imagine how they’d get the train back on the track.

The first winner to accept an award was “Nitram” star Caleb Landry Jones, who earned the best actor prize for his stunning performance as the perpetrator of Australian Port Arthur Massacre. The best actress prize went to Renate Reinsve for her role in “The Worst Person in the World.”

Special jury prizes were given to Nadav Lapid “Ahed’s Knee” and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria.”

Jury president Spike Lee presided over a majority-female group that included French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop, American actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, Austrian director Jessica Hausner, French actor-helmer Mélanie Laurent, Brazilian helmer Kleber Mendonça Filho, French actor Tahar Rahim, South Korean actor Song Kang-ho and cult French singer Mylene Farmer.

Cannes’ prestigious first-feature prize, the Camera d’Or, was awarded to Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s ”Murina,” a Croatian coming-of-age story about a young woman negotiating her attraction to a stranger who arrives on her remote island. Selected by a special jury headed by Mélanie Thierry (“Tralala”) from among 31 debut features across all sections of the festival, the Directors’ Fortnight discovery was produced by Martin Scorsese.

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: “Titane”

Actor: Caleb Landry Jones, “Nitram”



Actress: Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Jury Prize — TIE: Nadav Lapid “Ahed’s Knee” AND Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria”

OTHER PRIZES

Camera d’Or: ”Murina,” Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović



Short Films Palme d’Or: “All the Crows in the World,” Tang Yi

Short Films Special Mention: “August Sky,” Jasmin Tenucci

Queer Palm: “The Divide”

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: “Unclenching the Fists,” Kira Kovalenko

Jury Prize: “Great Freedom,” Sebastian Meise

Prize for Ensemble Performance: “Bonne Mere,” Hafsia Herzi

Prize for Courage: “La Civil,” Teodora Ana Mihai

Prize for Originality: “Lamb,” Valdimar Johannsson

Special Mention: “Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Europa Cinemas Label: “A Chiara,” Jonas Carpignano

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “Magnetic Beats,” Vincent Maël Cardona

CRITICS’ WEEK

Nespresso Grand Prize: “Feathers,” Omar El Zohairy

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: Elie Grappe and Raphaëlle Desplechin, “Olga”

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Elie Grappe and Raphaëlle Desplechin, “Zero Fucks Given”

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Sandra Melissa Torres, “Amparo”

CINÉFONDATION

First Prize: “The Salamander Child,” Theo Degen

Second Prize: “Salamander,” Yoon Daewoon

Third Prize — TIE: “Love Stories on the Move”, Carina-Gabriela Dasoveanu AND “Cantareira,” Rodrigo Ribeyro